 MP News: Man Suffers Heart Attack At CNG Pump In Gwalior, Worker Gives 2-Minute CPR, Saves His Life-- VIDEO
A man suffered a heart attack after refuelling his car at a CNG pump, but his life was saved by quick CPR given by pump worker Arman Khan. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows the driver collapsing suddenly and being revived within minutes. The driver was later sent for medical treatment.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 04:55 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man suffered a heart attack at a highway-based CNG pump after refuelling his car in Gwalior on Tuesday.

His life was saved due to the timely action of a pump worker, who gave him a 2-minute CPR immediately.

The incident took place at Shri Ram Filling Station and was captured on the CCTV cameras installed at the pump.

The video shows, after the refuelling was completed, the man getting back into his car to leave. However, as soon as he opened the car door, he suddenly collapsed and fell to the ground. People present at the pump were shocked and confused for a few moments.

The situation was quickly noticed by Arman Khan, a worker at the CNG pump. Realising that the driver’s condition was serious, Arman acted without delay. He immediately guessed that the man had suffered a heart attack and began giving CPR to him. For nearly two minutes, Arman continued chest compressions in an effort to revive the driver.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

After continuous CPR, the driver slowly regained consciousness and started breathing again.

According to information, the car driver had come to the CNG pump to refill gas. His life was saved due to the quick response of the pump worker. After he came to his senses, the driver was sent for further medical treatment.

Arman Khan later shared that the car, bearing registration number MP07 AD 5176, had come for CNG refuelling. He said that at first he did not understand what had happened, but seeing the driver’s condition, he quickly realised it was a heart attack.

Arman said he had seen several CPR videos on social media and remembered the steps at that moment. Without fear, he followed what he had learned and began CPR.

The owner of the petrol pump, Vivek Gupta, said that timely help saved the driver’s life.

The entire incident was recorded on CCTV and is now being shared widely. Many people are praising Arman Khan for his presence of mind and calling his action an example of how basic knowledge and quick thinking can save lives.

The video has since drawn praise for the alertness and courage shown by the pump employee.

