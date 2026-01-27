MP News: Gwalior Witnesses Drizzles, Chilly Winds As January Nears End; Temperature To Drop By 5 - 6°C -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal region witnessed light rain and chilly winds on Tuesday evening as January nears its end. The drizzles brought a significant drop in temperature.

Clouds were seen hovering over the area since morning and by afternoon, light showers turned into drizzle, making the cold more intense.

Over the past 48 hours, sudden weather changes have been observed across the state. Daytime temperatures fell by around 5 - 6°C.

Watch the video here:

Just 3 days ago, maximum temperatures were between 26 - 27°C, but on Tuesday, they dropped to 21 - 22°C. Meteorologists believe the change was caused due to snowfall in hilly regions affecting the plains.

The minimum temperature recorded in Gwalior on Tuesday morning was 11.2°C, while the daytime temperature reached 21°C.

Similar weather to continue for 24 hours

The current weather system has reduced the intensity of sunlight and cold winds and made people feel chilly even during the day.

After heavy snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh after Basant Panchami, the effects are now being felt in the plains of North India.

The cold winds and cloudy skies have also affected train schedules. Several trains arrived late, including the Shatabdi Express, which reached Gwalior about 25 minutes behind schedule.

Meteorologists have predicted similar weather over the next 24 hours, with clouds and chances of rain continuing in Gwalior and nearby cities.

Weather in state at present

Madhya Pradesh has experienced fluctuating weather in recent days, with some districts seeing warmer temperatures while others faced cooler winds and cloudy skies.

According to the forecast, temperatures may rise by 2 - 4°C in the coming days, with clear skies expected and no major rainfall. Residents can expect warmer days and mild nights ahead.

Currently, the state is experiencing mixed weather, with some relief from cold, but rising temperatures indicate warmer days ahead.