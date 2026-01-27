Madhya Pradesh January 27, 2026, Weather Update: Morning Fog, Sunny Days, Cold Nights; State Sees Changing Winter Conditions

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Weather in Madhya Pradesh has shown clear changes over the last few days. Some districts have seen a rise in temperature, while others experienced cooler winds and cloudy skies.

These changes have brought partial relief to people in some areas, while in other places there is no major relief yet

Weather Forecast

According to the weather forecast, temperatures in Madhya Pradesh may rise again by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next few days. Clear skies are expected in most districts. No major rainfall is predicted at present. Because of this, residents may feel warmer days and mild nights ahead.

The night temperature in Bhopal has increased by around 3 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature reached nearly 12 degrees Celsius, reducing the cold feeling during early morning hours.

Day temperatures remained steady at around 25 to 26 degrees Celsius. Residents felt some relief from cold, especially at night, but afternoons stayed slightly warm.

Similar conditions in Indore were reported. Night temperatures rose by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius, settling near 13 degrees Celsius. This brought comfort during the night, and people did not need heavy winter clothes. However, daytime temperatures stayed close to 26 degrees Celsius, meaning there was no full relief from warmth during the day.

Gwalior and Chambal region is experiencing cold winds slowed down, and minimum temperatures went up by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. Nights became less cold, with temperatures around 10 to 11 degrees Celsius.

While this reduced harsh cold, residents said the weather still felt dry, and mornings remained cool.

Cloudy skies were seen in Jabalpur during the day. The maximum temperature dropped slightly by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, staying near 24 degrees Celsius.

This brought temporary relief from daytime heat. Light winds made the weather pleasant in the evening.

Southern MP districts like Betul, Seoni, and Chhindwara, temperatures remained stable. Day temperatures were between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, while nights stayed cool. People felt normal winter conditions, with neither strong cold nor strong heat.

Overall, Madhya Pradesh is seeing mixed weather. Some relief from cold is being felt, but rising temperatures mean people should prepare for warmer days in the coming week.