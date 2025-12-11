A Red Road? Madhya Pradesh Gets India’s First Wildlife-Safe Road Design — Here’s How It Saves Animals From Accidents

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): If you are driving on the Jabalpur-Bhopal highway, don't be surprised if the road suddenly turns bright red.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced the country's first-ever red tabletop road markings on this forest stretch.

The markings have been laid over a 12-kilometre forest stretch, with a special 2-kilometre section using the raised tabletop style.

According to the officials, this will make a big difference in preventing wildlife collisions.

Do You Know?

When people drive through this stretch, they often wonder why these red markings have been placed there. The road has several sharp turns, and in these short curved sections, where it becomes difficult to see if any animal is crossing, which increases the chances of accidents.

This part of the highway cuts through the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve and the Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary, where animals like deer, jackals and even big cats often cross the road, especially during early morning and late evening when visibility is low.

In the past, this led to several accidents. So NHAI decided to try something simple, smart and effective.

Patches Slightly Raised Above

These red tabletop patches are slightly raised above the road. When cars pass over them, drivers feel a small vibration, almost like a gentle reminder saying, “Slow down, you’re entering a wildlife zone.”

The bright red colour grabs attention instantly, even during night or fog.

Why Red Markings?

The red tabletop markings were introduced because red is one of the most attention-grabbing colours, and the raised surface naturally slows down vehicles.

Together, they make drivers more alert, reduce speed, and help protect wildlife that uses this route as a natural crossing path.