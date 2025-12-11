 MP News: Gwalior Man Hits Wife With Pestle Over Suspicion Of Extra-Marital Affair, Kills Her & Flees
Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion Of Infidelity In Gwalior; Search On | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death with a pestle over suspicion of infidelity in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Thursday.

According to information, the incident took place late Wednesday night in Khatik Mohalla under Inderganj police station in Gwalior. 

After the attack, the husband fled the scene. The police have sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case against the accused, who is now being searched.

The deceased has been identified as Renu Maurya, who was married to Dharmendra Maurya 25 years ago. 

Due to financial difficulties, Renu worked at a private school. She would leave for work in the morning and returning in the evening. 

Dharmendra had begun suspecting his wife’s character, which often led to arguments between them. 

Another fight broke out over the same issue on Wednesday night. In a fit of rage, Dharmendra picked up a pestle lying nearby and struck Renu on the head.

Renu fell on the bed, bleeding heavily. Dharmendra covered her with a blanket and left. Their 12-year-old daughter, Mansi, was on the first floor with her grandmother at the time. 

Hearing noise, she came downstairs and saw her father near her mother. After this, Dharmendra ran away. Renu’s elder son, Tarun, informed the police. The police seized the pestle used in the attack.

Renu’s brother, Rajesh Jatav, said that Dharmendra had also created trouble during their younger sister’s wedding and that he used to drink and avoid work. 

Renu’s mother said that her daughter had been killed. Mansi described hearing a commotion and seeing blood when she looked through a gap in the door.

Inderganj Police Station In-Charge Deepti Tomar said that the fight was caused by suspicion over character. Renu worked at a school and helped take children to and from school. The police are actively searching for the accused.

(Inputs from FP News Service)

