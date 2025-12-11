 Madhya Pradesh December 11, 2025, Weather Updates: Indore Colder Than Pachmarhi @ 4.5°C; La Niña Drives Cold Waves Across State
Madhya Pradesh December 11, 2025, Weather Updates: Indore Colder Than Pachmarhi @ 4.5°C; La Niña Drives Cold Waves Across State

The weather office says a strong jet stream over northern India is affecting the temperature. This cold wind, blowing at 222 km/h at an altitude of 12.6 km, is also impacting Madhya Pradesh. Due to this, a cold wave alert has been issued for Thursday as well.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 10:31 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh December 11, 2025, Weather Updates: Indore Colder Than Pachmarhi @ 4.5°C; La Niña Drives Cold Waves Across State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The severe cold wave continues in Madhya Pradesh. Temperatures again fell below 5°C in many places on Wednesday - Thursday night.

Indore recorded the lowest temperature in the state, even colder than Pachmarhi, the state’s only hill station. The minimum temperature in Indore dropped to 4.5°C, the lowest in 10 years.

Pachmarhi recorded 4.8°C. Among major cities, Bhopal reported 6.6°C, Gwalior 9.2°C, Ujjain 8.2°C, and Jabalpur 8.5°C. According to the Meteorological Department, most cities in the state remained below 10°C last night.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at present

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

Weather experts predict that many parts of the state will experience cold waves throughout December, and in January these cold spells may continue for 20 to 22 days.

Weather experts predict that many parts of the state will experience cold waves throughout December, and in January these cold spells may continue for 20 to 22 days.

La Niña Effect Behind the Severe Cold

Weather experts further said, global weather models (WMO and IMD) had already indicated the activation of La Niña this year. La Niña means cooling of the Pacific Ocean. When the ocean cools, colder winds are pushed towards Asia and India.

This is the same cold that has gripped central India since November.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Temperature records:

Raisen: 5°C
Rewa: 5.9°C
Shivpuri: 6°C
Umaria: 6.1°C
Malajkhand (Balaghat): 6.8°CNaugaon: 7.1°C
Mandla: 7.3°C
Khajuraho: 7.4°C
Chhindwara - Raisen: 7.5°C
Narsinghpur: 8.2°C
Chhindwara: 8.4°C
Satna: 8.6°C
Damoh: 8.8°C
Ratlam: 9.2°C
Sheopur - Guna: 9.4°C

