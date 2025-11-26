 MP News: Jabalpur Police Identify Deceased Using AI, Arrest Man For Murdering Aunt & Disfiguring Her Face
The deceased was unidentifiable as her face was entirely damaged. Jabalpur police questioned nearby residents, but no trace was found. After a long quest in over 200 houses, the cops corrected the damaged image using 'Artificial Intelligence' (AI). With the new corrected photograph, the police continued their investigation.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur police solved a complex murder case with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and arrested a man for killing his aunt for property and disfiguring her face, as reported on Wednesday.

Earlier, on November 16, a 2-day old body of a woman, with the face disfigured, was found lying in a field outside the village of Nargawan, under Panagar police station.

Upon receiving the information, Panagar police station in-charge arrived with his force.

The Panagar police registered a case of murder and sent the body to medical college for a post-mortem examination, and began efforts to identify her. The body also had severe injuries on her head and neck.

article-image

Artificial Intelligence helped forming real face

Later, the deceased was identified as Phoolbai (58), a resident of Nibhaura village. Further, investigation revealed that the woman was murdered by her nephew for her properties.

article-image

Phoolbai lived with her two daughters, who were married in Gaurighat and Gadha. Although the deceased also has 2 sons, she did not get along with them.

The deceased was more close to her nephew than her own sons. She used to transfer pension money to her nephew, Tulsi, a resident of Panagar every month.

A week before the incident, Tulsi reportedly mentioned the land and asked for it. This angered Phoolbai and she scolded him. Drawing conclusions from this, the accused realised that he would not receive the land and plotted to kill his aunt.

