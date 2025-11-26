Bhopal News: 'Death Claims Are Absolutely Baseless,' Clarifies Registrar RK Nair After Massive Protest At VIT Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal’s Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Registrar KK Nair issued a clarification regarding the massive protest reported at the university campus on Tuesday night, denying the claims of students’ deaths.

He said, “I want to clarify that the claims of students’ deaths at VIT Bhopal due to a jaundice outbreak made by news organisations are absolutely baseless. Three students reported symptoms of jaundice and they were provided with proper treatment. At present, they are in stable condition. No student has lost their life at the university.”

He further urged the media not to disseminate false accusations.

At present, the college is closed as the college management declared official holidays until November 30 right after the mid-night unrest.

Officials will hold a joint meeting with students to work toward a resolution.

What was the matter?

As many as 4000 enraged students turned violent at VIT University campus in Sehore, Bhopal on Tuesday. In order to protest, agitated students vandalised university property, damaged the chancellor’s bungalow, and set several parked vehicles including cars, buses and motorcycles afire.

The unrest was triggered allegedly after a jaundice outbreak on campus. Students claimed their repeated complaints about poor-quality food, unsafe drinking water, and unhygienic toilets were ignored by the management. This led to rising anger and ultimately the violent protest.

Police take cognizance

Police have also taken cognizance of the matter and are collecting applications and statements from students. A detailed investigation is underway to gather information about those who fell ill.

Adequate police force has been deployed on the campus, and the situation is being closely monitored. Further action will be taken once the inquiry is complete.