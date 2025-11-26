 Madhya Pradesh November 25 2025, Weather Update: State Gets Temporary Relief From Cold; Another Cold Spell Predicted In Early December
Madhya Pradesh November 25 2025, Weather Update: State Gets Temporary Relief From Cold; Another Cold Spell Predicted In Early December

An active low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has created a overcast condition in several districts across the state. As a result, the daytime temperature remained a bit low, while night temperatures have risen by 5-6°C. As per the weatherman, the night temperature, which is increasing, will start going down after three days.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 10:12 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After an overcast day due to volcanic ash from Ethiopia, cold wave is expected to intensify in the state over the next two days.

On Wednesday, the morning remained sunny, accompanied by clear sky and a little shiver of winters.

According to Meteorological department, snowfall continues in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, but due to a shift in the wind direction, cold winds coming from the north are unable to enter the state.

Meanwhile, an active low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has created a overcast condition in several districts across the state. As a result, the daytime temperature remained a bit low, while night temperatures have risen by 5-6°C. As per the weatherman, the night temperature, which is increasing, will start going down after three days.

Bhopal recorded day temperature at 26.2°C and night temperature at 15.4°C after rise of 1.4°C. Indore recorded day temperature at 28.7°C and night temperature at 16.8°C, showing a rise of 4°C.

Meanwhile, Naugaon, Rewa, Morena, Khajuraho, Chitrakoot, and Datia remained the coldest. Naugaon recorded 8°C, Rewa at 8.9°C, Morena at 9.4°C, Khajuraho at 9.6°C, Chitrakoot at 9.7°C, and Datia at 9.9°C.

Cold breaks record

A cold wave continued for 15 consecutive days in several districts across the state. The night temperature dropped below 5.5°C in Bhopal and Indore, setting a new record.

Currently, the wind direction has changed, resulting in a respite from the cold wave for the past four days. This situation may persist for the next four days, although night temperatures may drop by 2-3°C. Severe cold is expected to return in the first week of December.

