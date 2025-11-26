 Bhopal News: 2 Killed In Separate Road Accidents, Several Injured
Bhopal News: 2 Killed In Separate Road Accidents, Several Injured

Two youths lost lives in separate road accidents in Itkhedi and Berasia while others received serious injuries. Police have registered case in both incidents and initiated investigations. In the first case, Rizwan Khan (35) a resident of Gautam Nagar, succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 2 Killed In Separate Road Accidents, Several Injured | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths lost lives in separate road accidents in Itkhedi and Berasia while others received serious injuries. Police have registered case in both incidents and initiated investigations.

In the first case, Rizwan Khan (35) a resident of Gautam Nagar, succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Rizwan with his brother and a relative was returning from a wedding in Jagdishpur at 1.30 am on Monday when a speeding car coming from the opposite direction hit their scooter near a dairy on Jagdishpur Road. Rizwan and his relative were critically injured while his brother suffered minor injuries. Rizwan was admitted to Hamidia Hospital, where he died during treatment.

In the second incident, a speeding van hit 23-year-old Shubham Sahu of Habibganj Sarkhandi in Berasia police station area on Monday morning. Shubham was travelling with his cousin Ankit and cousin-sister Priyanka toward Jhorda when the van hit their motorcycle.

All three fell on the road and received severe injuries. Locals rushed them to a private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. Ankit and Priyanka are in a critical condition. Based on a complaint from Shubham s uncle, police have registered case against van driver.

