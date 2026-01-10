MP News: ‘Clean Water Campaign’ Launched, CM Dr. Mohan Yadav Warns Against Negligence | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of Indore’s contaminated water tragedy, chief minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday inaugurated the statewide ‘Swachh Jal Abhiyan’ (Clean Water Campaign) via video conferencing.

Ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya and Prahlad Patel were also present during the virtual launch. The VC was attended by mayors, district panchayat presidents, divisional commissioners, collectors, municipal commissioners, CEOs of district panchayats, officials and elected representatives from both urban and rural areas.

Read Also Bhopal News: Notices To 9 BMC Engineers For Not Visiting Sites

Issuing clear directives, the chief minister said it was the government’s responsibility to supply clean water to every household. He emphasised the use of technology, regular quality checks and zero tolerance toward the supply of polluted water.

He warned that strict action would be taken against officials and employees found negligent in implementing the campaign, calling it a major challenge that the state would address with seriousness to set a national exam

Two phases

The campaign will be implemented in two phases from January 10 to February 28 and from March 1 to May 31. Under the initiative, all water treatment plants and drinking water storage tanks will be cleaned, while monitoring will be carried out through a GIS-based mobile application.

Jal Sunwai through 181

A key feature of the campaign is ‘Jal Sunwai’ (water hearing), which will be held every Tuesday to ensure citizens’ right to be heard on drinking water issues and to guarantee access to safe potable water. Special arrangements have been made to register drinking water-related complaints through the 181 helpline, with mandatory time-bound resolution and intimation to complainants.

GIS mapping

The government will also map water and sewer pipelines on GIS platforms, identify leakages and prevent contamination. Regular testing of water quality, monitoring of sewage treatment plants (STPs), and inspection of all drinking water sources will be done.