 Bhopal News: Notices To 9 BMC Engineers For Not Visiting Sites
The issue came to light during the monitoring of road and drain construction works underway in zone 14 of the Govindpura Assembly constituency. When the matter reached the commissioner, she sought GPS photographs from Deputy City Engineer Brijesh Kaushal, which were not provided. Following this, notices were issued to Kaushal, assistant engineer Neelam Rajak, and junior engineer Anita Mehar.

Updated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 07:12 PM IST
Bhopal News: Notices To 9 BMC Engineers For Not Visiting Sites | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Sanskriti Jain has issued show-cause notices to nine engineers after it was found that there was negligence in monitoring of construction work, lapses in tender agreements, and delays in tax recoveries.

According to BMC work norms, engineers are required to upload GPS-enabled photos during site inspections to ensure transparency and quality monitoring of construction works. However, instead of conducting site visits, some engineers allegedly uploaded photographs sent by contractors and claimed they visited the sites.

Following this, notices were issued to Kaushal, assistant engineer Neelam Rajak and junior engineer Anita Mehar. They have been asked to respond within three days, failing which action will be taken.

Following this, notices were issued to Kaushal, assistant engineer Neelam Rajak and junior engineer Anita Mehar. They have been asked to respond within three days, failing which action will be taken.

Lapses in tender agreement & tax recovery

In separate action, the commissioner issued notices to engineers Anil Tatwade, KC Gupta and Harshdeep Soni for lapses in works done in zone 4 of the old city area. It was found that tender agreements and work orders lacked crucial details such as dates. Also, notices were served on officials for negligence in recovering property tax from city s 500 major defaulters.

