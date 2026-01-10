 Bhopal News: Police Register Murder Case Of College Student’s Death
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Police Register Murder Case Of College Student’s Death

Bhopal News: Police Register Murder Case Of College Student’s Death

Chunabhatti police have registered a murder case in the death of college student Priya, who died after falling from a building terrace in Bhopal, with investigations revealing she was allegedly pushed by Kapil Tushar following an argument. The accused took her to the hospital but left after she was declared brought dead, raising suspicion.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Police Register Murder Case Of College Student’s Death | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chunabhatti police on Friday night registered a case of murder in connection with the death of a college student who fell from the second floor of a building in the area three days ago. Police investigations have revealed that the young woman was allegedly pushed from the terrace by a youth Kapil Tushar, following an argument.

According to police, the accused tried to avoid suspicion by himself taking the injured student to the hospital after the incident. However, doctors declared her brought dead and the accused allegedly left the hospital soon after which further raised suspicion.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Retired MPEB Employee Under Digital Arrest For 3 Days, Forced To Transfer ₹3 Lakh;...
article-image

Police said the victim, identified as Priya had left home on Wednesday morning, claiming she was going to college. Instead, she went to meet her friend Tushar, who works as a caretaker at a stay home in Parika Society under the Chunabhatti polce station limits.

Around noon, Priya fell from the terrace of the building. Tushar rushed her to JP Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra To Link Transfers And Promotions In Public Health Department To Performance Rankings
Maharashtra To Link Transfers And Promotions In Public Health Department To Performance Rankings
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Citizens Demand Health As Fundamental Right, Release 17-Point Manifesto
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Citizens Demand Health As Fundamental Right, Release 17-Point Manifesto
'India Gelo Bho**dyat': Viral Video Shows Marathi Man Abusing & Assaulting Hindi-Speaking Men In Mumbai Local Train
'India Gelo Bho**dyat': Viral Video Shows Marathi Man Abusing & Assaulting Hindi-Speaking Men In Mumbai Local Train
WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Coach Lisa Keightley Calls 154 Under-Par After Narrow Loss To RCB
WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Coach Lisa Keightley Calls 154 Under-Par After Narrow Loss To RCB

During the probe, police found indications of a relationship between the victim and the accused. However, the victim’s family alleged that Tushar had been harassing Priya for the past one year. They said the two became friends earlier when Tushar lived in the Ishwar Nagar area.

Police teams are searching for the accused with one team sent to Khandwa. CCTV footage from nearby locations is being examined and the final post-mortem report is awaited. Officials said based on the findings so far police have registered a murder case and intensified efforts to trace the accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Police Register Murder Case Of College Student’s Death

Bhopal News: Police Register Murder Case Of College Student’s Death

Bhopal Power Cut January 11: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Guru Nanak Colony, Bhojpur Crossroad,...

Bhopal Power Cut January 11: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Guru Nanak Colony, Bhojpur Crossroad,...

MP News: Newborn Daughter's Funeral Performed On Highway In Sehore; Father Alleges Hospital's...

MP News: Newborn Daughter's Funeral Performed On Highway In Sehore; Father Alleges Hospital's...

MP News: Miscreants Tie Watchmen To Poles, Rob ₹2.5 Lakh At Govt Power Project Site In Datia

MP News: Miscreants Tie Watchmen To Poles, Rob ₹2.5 Lakh At Govt Power Project Site In Datia

MP News: 24-Year-Old Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Kidnapping, Raping Minor In Datia

MP News: 24-Year-Old Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Kidnapping, Raping Minor In Datia