Bhopal News: Police Register Murder Case Of College Student’s Death | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chunabhatti police on Friday night registered a case of murder in connection with the death of a college student who fell from the second floor of a building in the area three days ago. Police investigations have revealed that the young woman was allegedly pushed from the terrace by a youth Kapil Tushar, following an argument.

According to police, the accused tried to avoid suspicion by himself taking the injured student to the hospital after the incident. However, doctors declared her brought dead and the accused allegedly left the hospital soon after which further raised suspicion.

Police said the victim, identified as Priya had left home on Wednesday morning, claiming she was going to college. Instead, she went to meet her friend Tushar, who works as a caretaker at a stay home in Parika Society under the Chunabhatti polce station limits.

Around noon, Priya fell from the terrace of the building. Tushar rushed her to JP Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

During the probe, police found indications of a relationship between the victim and the accused. However, the victim’s family alleged that Tushar had been harassing Priya for the past one year. They said the two became friends earlier when Tushar lived in the Ishwar Nagar area.

Police teams are searching for the accused with one team sent to Khandwa. CCTV footage from nearby locations is being examined and the final post-mortem report is awaited. Officials said based on the findings so far police have registered a murder case and intensified efforts to trace the accused.