MP News: MD Lab Running Out Of Nursery Busted, ₹10 Crore Drugs Seized

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and police raided an illegal drug manufacturing unit allegedly operating out of a nursery at a farmhouse and seized over 31 kg of mephedrone (MD) drugs worth over Rs 10 crore, in Agar Malwa’s Aamla area on Saturday morning.

The factory was located in a farmhouse near the Indore-Kota National Highway, about 20 km from the district headquarters, said officials.

The Central Bureau of Narcotics received specific intelligence that mephedrone was being manufactured at Teerth Herbal Nursery farmhouse in Aamla village and that someone was expected to collect a large consignment,” said Superintendent of CBN’s Ujjain unit Mukesh Khatri.

He said a joint team of their Ujjain, Jaora and Neemuch units reached the spot around 4 am and

cordoned off the premises from all sides before launching the operation. However, no one arrived to collect the consignment till 10 am, he said.

During a search of the farmhouse, officials seized 31.25 kg of mephedrone, valued at nearly Rs 10 crore, and 600 kg of chemicals used for making narcotic substances, he said.

The seized chemicals included MDC, MA, sodium carbonate, triethylamine, sodium S and other substances. Machines, equipment and technical material used to manufacture the banned substances were also confiscated. Officials said the illegal laboratory was destroyed on the spot to prevent further misuse.

According to estimates, the seized MD drugs could fetch more than Rs 50 crore in the international market. Khatri and another CBN official, V S Kumar, said some suspects were taken into custody from the spot, and further investigation was underway.