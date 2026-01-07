 Bhopal News: Married Woman Drugged & Raped, Case After Video Threat Leak
A married domestic help was allegedly drugged and raped by a neighbour in Bhopal, who later recorded obscene videos and blackmailed her with threats of making them viral. The accused exploited her sexually for months. After learning the video was shown to others, the victim approached police. An FIR has been registered and the accused detained.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 08:30 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly raped a married woman after mixing sedatives in her drink and later threatened to make an obscene video of her viral on social media.

The victim approached Chhola Mandir police, which registered an FIR in the case on Tuesday night. The accused has been detained and is being questioned in this connection, police said.

According to reports, the 29-year-old victim who is married, works as a domestic help in a locality. The accused Shivam is an employee in a private company and lives in the same area.

The duo came in contact and during the interaction, Shivam promised to help the woman in getting a better job. It is alleged that three months ago, Shivam took the woman to his house where he mixed sedative in a glass of water and gave it to the victim before raping her.

The accused then recorded obscene videos of the woman. Later, Shivam used to video to blackmail the woman and exploited her sexually. It is alleged that some days back, Shivam showed the videos to some of his friends. The victim learnt about this and immediately approached police.

