Spot Birds This Sunday! Guided Bird-Watching Walks In Bhopal & Indore On January 11 — Check More Details

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Tourism, in collaboration with Ataavi Bird Foundation, is organising guided bird-watching walks in Bhopal and Indore on January 11.

The initiative aims to help city residents connect with nature and notice the rich birdlife that often goes unnoticed in busy urban routines.

Two walks are scheduled in Bhopal. The first will be at Bhamori Forest Plantation from 7 am to 9 am, with a registration fee of ₹250 per person.

When was the last time you really listened to the morning?



We share our cities with so many birds, but in the rush of the week, we rarely notice them. This Sunday, we’re inviting you to simply look up.



It’s not about being an expert, it’s about spotting the wildlife living… pic.twitter.com/jRF0eTH6nx — Madhya Pradesh Tourism (@MPTourism) January 7, 2026

The second walk will take place at Kaliyasot Reservoir View Point from 7:30 am to 9:30 am, with a registration fee of ₹200.

The walk in Indore will be held at the Pumping Station near Yashwant Sagar from 8 am to 10 am. The registration fee is ₹200 per person.

Each walk is limited to 20 participants to ensure a peaceful and enjoyable experience.

The guided walks are designed for everyone, whether experienced birdwatchers or beginners curious about wildlife.

Participants will be guided by experts who will help identify different bird species and explain their behaviour. The focus is on enjoying nature and starting the day calmly rather than requiring prior knowledge.

Organisers encourage participants to register early to secure a spot. Through this initiative, MP Tourism hopes to inspire residents to appreciate urban wildlife, experience a quiet morning outdoors, and build a closer connection with nature.