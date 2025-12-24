How BlueBird Block-2 Will Change Your Internet Services-- All You Need To Know; BJP Ministers, Congress Hail Launch

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP and Congress came together to hail the successful launch of the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Congress leader Jitu Patwari, took to X to hail the successful launch.

The mission was launched on December 24 at 8:55 am from the second launch pad (SLP) at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

What is the Bluebird Block-2 Mission?

The BlueBird Block-2 mission is a dedicated commercial space mission launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation. The satellite has been built to support next-generation communication services and improve mobile connectivity using space-based technology.

Biggest Communication Satellite in Low Earth Orbit

The BlueBird Block-2 satellite weighs around 6,100 kilograms, making it the heaviest payload ever launched into Low Earth Orbit by ISRO’s LVM3 rocket. It is also the largest commercial communication satellite deployed in Low Earth Orbit so far.

This satellite is part of a new generation of communication satellites designed to provide direct cellular broadband connectivity to regular mobile phones, without the need of any special ground equipment, even in remote and hard-to-reach areas (low network areas).

Direct to mobile connectivity from Space

The mission is part of a global Low Earth Orbit constellation that aims to offer 4G and 5G voice calls, video calls, messages, streaming, and data services directly to smartphones, without the need for special devices.

This will help improve communication access for people in rural and remote regions across the world.

CM Mohan Yadav took to X to congratulate ISRO and said the launch reflects India’s scientific strength and growing confidence.

CM Mohan Yadav said that the successful launch of the BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft through the LVM3-M6 rocket has once again introduced India's scientific capability and skill to the world.

He said that the successful launch of the BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft through the LVM3-M6 rocket has once again introduced India’s scientific capability and skill to the world.

India’s space journey reaches another proud milestone. 🇮🇳



Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said India's space journey reaches another proud milestone. The successful LVM3-M6 mission, placing the BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft into orbit, underscores India's growing heavy-lift launch capabilities and rising stature in global space technology.

Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia also praised the achievement, saying the mission shows how India is playing a key role in global space and communication technology.

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the LVM3-M6 mission's success has once again proven the strength of Indian launch capability on the global stage. The establishment of BlueBird Block-2, the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil, into its designated orbit demonstrates our scientific skill.

Blurring the party lines, Congress' Madhya Pradesh chief Jitu Patwari welcomed the successful launch. Taking to X, he appreciated the initiative and said such missions highlight India’s technical strength and innovation. He added that achievements like these inspire young scientists and strengthen the country’s position on the global stage.

भारत के लिए गर्व का क्षण 🇮🇳



LVM3 मिशन की शानदार सफलता पर ISRO की पूरी टीम को दिल से बधाई। यह उपलब्धि हमारे वैज्ञानिक समर्पण, अथक मेहनत और भारत की तकनीकी क्षमता का स्पष्ट प्रमाण है।



He added that when determination is strong, even high goals can be achieved for India.



जय हिंद 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/kbKoMbVtGz — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) December 24, 2025

Powered by India’s youth, our space programme is getting more advanced and impactful.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that powered by India's youth, our space programme is getting more advanced and impactful. With LVM3 demonstrating reliable heavy-lift performance, we are strengthening the foundations for future missions such as Gaganyaan, expanding commercial launch services and deepening global partnerships.

About the LVM3 Rocket

The launch vehicle LVM3, developed by ISRO, is a three-stage heavy-lift rocket. It includes two solid strap-on motors, a liquid core stage, and a cryogenic upper stage.

The rocket stands 43.5 metres tall, weighs about 640 tonnes at lift-off, and has a proven record of carrying heavy payloads. Earlier, LVM3 successfully launched major missions like Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3, and multiple commercial satellite missions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Team ISRO on the successful LVM3-M6 launch. He said the US spacecraft, Bluebird Block-2 that was lifted off today to provide enhanced communication across the world demonstrates the mettle of our scientists in transforming India's space prowess into commercial success.

This launch marked the sixth operational flight of the LVM3 rocket.

The successful launch of BlueBird Block-2 underlines India’s growing role in commercial space launches and advanced communication technology, further strengthening Nation's position in the global space industry.