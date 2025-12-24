 How BlueBird Block-2 Will Change Your Internet Services-- All You Need To Know; BJP Ministers, Congress Hail Launch
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalHow BlueBird Block-2 Will Change Your Internet Services-- All You Need To Know; BJP Ministers, Congress Hail Launch

How BlueBird Block-2 Will Change Your Internet Services-- All You Need To Know; BJP Ministers, Congress Hail Launch

Leaders across party lines in Madhya Pradesh hailed ISRO’s successful BlueBird Block-2 satellite launch on December 24. Both BJP and Congress leaders praised the mission, calling it a proud moment for India. Launched from Sriharikota, the satellite will help provide direct 4G and 5G connectivity to smartphones, even in remote areas.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 04:24 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP and Congress came together to hail the successful launch of the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Congress leader Jitu Patwari, took to X to hail the successful launch.

The mission was launched on December 24 at 8:55 am from the second launch pad (SLP) at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

What is the Bluebird Block-2 Mission?

FPJ Shorts
Is Your Friendship Ruining Your Relationship? More About Friendfluencing, The Dating Trend Taking Over Modern Romance
Is Your Friendship Ruining Your Relationship? More About Friendfluencing, The Dating Trend Taking Over Modern Romance
Mumbai Leads 75-inch TVs & Air Fryer Sales In India, Says Croma Trends 2025 Report
Mumbai Leads 75-inch TVs & Air Fryer Sales In India, Says Croma Trends 2025 Report
WATCH: Fans Climb Trees To Watch Virat Kohli's Match-Winning Century In Bengaluru As BCCI Didn't Allow Spectators
WATCH: Fans Climb Trees To Watch Virat Kohli's Match-Winning Century In Bengaluru As BCCI Didn't Allow Spectators
'Everyone Has Right To Enhance...': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Breaks Silence On Trolls Accusing Her Of Going Under The Knife
'Everyone Has Right To Enhance...': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Breaks Silence On Trolls Accusing Her Of Going Under The Knife

The BlueBird Block-2 mission is a dedicated commercial space mission launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation. The satellite has been built to support next-generation communication services and improve mobile connectivity using space-based technology.

Biggest Communication Satellite in Low Earth Orbit

The BlueBird Block-2 satellite weighs around 6,100 kilograms, making it the heaviest payload ever launched into Low Earth Orbit by ISRO’s LVM3 rocket. It is also the largest commercial communication satellite deployed in Low Earth Orbit so far.

This satellite is part of a new generation of communication satellites designed to provide direct cellular broadband connectivity to regular mobile phones, without the need of any special ground equipment, even in remote and hard-to-reach areas (low network areas).

Direct to mobile connectivity from Space

The mission is part of a global Low Earth Orbit constellation that aims to offer 4G and 5G voice calls, video calls, messages, streaming, and data services directly to smartphones, without the need for special devices.

This will help improve communication access for people in rural and remote regions across the world.

Read Also
Gwalior Traffic Plan: Union Minister Amit Shah To Visit Gwalior; Check Traffic Diversion Plan For...
article-image

CM Mohan Yadav took to X to congratulate ISRO and said the launch reflects India’s scientific strength and growing confidence.

He said that the successful launch of the BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft through the LVM3-M6 rocket has once again introduced India’s scientific capability and skill to the world.

Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia also praised the achievement, saying the mission shows how India is playing a key role in global space and communication technology.

Blurring the party lines, Congress' Madhya Pradesh chief Jitu Patwari welcomed the successful launch. Taking to X, he appreciated the initiative and said such missions highlight India’s technical strength and innovation. He added that achievements like these inspire young scientists and strengthen the country’s position on the global stage.

About the LVM3 Rocket

The launch vehicle LVM3, developed by ISRO, is a three-stage heavy-lift rocket. It includes two solid strap-on motors, a liquid core stage, and a cryogenic upper stage.

The rocket stands 43.5 metres tall, weighs about 640 tonnes at lift-off, and has a proven record of carrying heavy payloads. Earlier, LVM3 successfully launched major missions like Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3, and multiple commercial satellite missions.

This launch marked the sixth operational flight of the LVM3 rocket.

The successful launch of BlueBird Block-2 underlines India’s growing role in commercial space launches and advanced communication technology, further strengthening Nation's position in the global space industry.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Man Kills Wife With Axe During Fight In Shivpuri; Son Witnesses Murder, Informs Police

MP News: Man Kills Wife With Axe During Fight In Shivpuri; Son Witnesses Murder, Informs Police

How BlueBird Block-2 Will Change Your Internet Services-- All You Need To Know; BJP Ministers,...

How BlueBird Block-2 Will Change Your Internet Services-- All You Need To Know; BJP Ministers,...

'Lajawab...' Film Director-Producer Karan Johar Hails Madhya Pradesh's Breathtaking Locations, Food...

'Lajawab...' Film Director-Producer Karan Johar Hails Madhya Pradesh's Breathtaking Locations, Food...

MP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Jabalpur’s Malviya Chowk; Loss Of Lakhs Estimated -- VIDEO

MP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Jabalpur’s Malviya Chowk; Loss Of Lakhs Estimated -- VIDEO

MP News: Speeding Car Crashes Into House In Sidhi, Kills 55-Year-Old Feeding Cow-- VIDEO

MP News: Speeding Car Crashes Into House In Sidhi, Kills 55-Year-Old Feeding Cow-- VIDEO