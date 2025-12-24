MP News: Married Couple Lock Horns, File Cross-Complaints In Gwalior–Chhatarpur; ASI Father Steps In

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A couple filed cross-complaints against each other at separate police stations in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The wife approached the Gwalior police station and filed a complaint accusing her husband of demanding dowry, while the husband lodged a counter-complaint at the Chhatarpur police station, alleging that his wife was mentally harassing him.

According to the complaint, ASI Shiv Kumar Prajapati, posted at Chhatarpur City Kotwali and a resident of Gautam Nagar Colony, married his daughter Nisha Prajapati to Dharmendra Prajapati of Gwalior on February 5, 2022, at Kushwaha Marriage Garden in Gwalior, following Hindu rituals. He said gifts and dowry were given at the time of marriage.

However, a few months after the wedding, disputes began between the couple and the matter reached the police. Nisha alleged harassment and dowry demand by her husband and submitted a complaint to the Gwalior Superintendent of Police. On the other hand, Dharmendra approached the Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police, saying he does not want to live with his wife and accusing her of harassing him.

As the dispute escalated, ASI Shiv Kumar Prajapati came before the media and filed a complaint against his own son-in-law at the City Kotwali police station. He said that as a father, he did everything possible for his daughter’s marriage and tried hard to save her home, but his son-in-law did not change his behaviour.

He alleged that Dharmendra is addicted to alcohol, often beats his daughter, and keeps demanding dowry. He said his daughter is currently living in a rented house in Gwalior and is under mental stress. He added that Dharmendra works as a lawyer in a private company but is not taking responsibility for his wife.

Shiv Kumar said both he and his daughter are mentally harassed and stated that if any harm comes to him, his family, or his daughter, Dharmendra Prajapati should be held responsible.