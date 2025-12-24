Bhopal News: Against 50K Solar Pumps, Just 12K Farmers Deposited Margin Money; Says Renewable Energy Minister Rakesh Shukla

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government had set a target to distribute solar pumps to 50,000 farmers in the state, but only 12,000 had deposited the margin money, said new and renewable energy minister Rakesh Shukla here on Tuesday.

The minister highlighted the department’s journey from 2010 to 2023, in which the production had increased to 82%. In the past two years production had increased to 9508 MW, he said.

He added that under the solar pump scheme, whoever deposited 10% amount would get the pump.

He also added that so far the department’s main focus was on the production and distribution of solar power and the other aspect of solar cooker and heater was sidelined. But now the department would focus on them.

He said, “The power bills of selected government buildings where rooftop solar panel are installed will be halved. At present, around 1500 buildings in 47 districts are under the scheme”.

He said that on December 25, Union home minister Amit Shah would participate in a function in Gwalior where he would issue the letter of 4000 MW power projects of Rs 16,000 crore, along with dedicating and laying foundation stone of other projects and schemes of the state government.