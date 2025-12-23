 Bhopal News: College Teachers Deprived For Rights
Dheeraj Mishra FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 10:27 PM IST
Bhopal News: College Teachers Deprived For Rights | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Prantiya Shaskiya Mahavidyalaya Sangh, a body of college teachers demanded to end the probation period of assistant professors recruited under the special recruitment drive in 2004-2005 and to increase the retirement age of Sports Officers to 65 years.

The teachers delegation submitted memorandum to Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar regarding theirs demands. Professor Arun Shukla, divisional president of the Association, stated that the memorandum focuses on the following key points:

The assistant professors appointed by the Higher Education Department in 1986, 1987 and 1989 should have their pension eligibility calculated from their initial date of appointment.

The teachers said the instructions be issued to the Finance and Higher Education Departments to ensure that "emergency services" of the concerned professors are counted toward pension benefits from the first day of their appointment.

Despite various departmental directives, the Treasury and Accounts Department has not yet approved the academic grade pay for a majority of professors, nor have the arrears been paid. Immediate instructions are requested for the Treasury Department to resolve this.

Since Sports Officers in government colleges are actively involved in teaching activities, their retirement age should be increased to 65 years, consistent with other teaching faculty.

Some 1,000 Assistant Professors from SC/ST categories, recruited under the special drive in 2004 and 2005, are still deprived of their rights and the pay scales they are eligible for. The association seeks immediate redressal for these educators. Minister Parmar assured the delegation that the demands of the professors would be resolved at the earliest.

