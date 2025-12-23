 MP News: Nadda lays Foundation Stone Of Medical College In Dhar, Betul
MP News: Nadda lays Foundation Stone Of Medical College In Dhar, Betul

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the Swami Vivekananda Foundation received 25 acres of land at Re 1 for Dhar College, which will develop facilities and provide services akin to government hospitals. He also added that Medical College and PM Mitra Park will create thousands of jobs and provide vital healthcare services.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Nadda Lays Foundation Stone Of Medical College | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Union Health Minister JP Nadda laid foundation stone and performed the Bhoomi Pujan for first Medical College in tribal-dominated Dhar district on Tuesday, marking a milestone for healthcare access in underserved areas. The district also received gift of developmental projects worth Rs 626 crore.

The college is one of four such initiatives in the state. He said this as India's first medical college in Dhar based on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, aims at delivering affordable, high-quality healthcare to common citizens.

As per reports, Rs 185.68 crore was allocated for completed projects, while Rs 425.59 crore was allocated for projects whose foundation stones were laid. The dignitaries were welcomed with drums, music, dance and garments featuring Bagh print under the district’s “One District-One Product” initiative.

In his address, Nadda noted establishment of over 1.78 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs nationwide for holistic wellness. He said that the government monitors the health of pregnant women and children up to age 16 via the UBIN Portal, tracking 2.5 crore mothers and children monthly, with alerts for delayed vaccinations.

He also mentioned expansion of irrigation projects and applauded the ongoing development momentum in the region. Nadda and CM Yadav saw exhibitions from various departments showcasing initiatives in health, agriculture, horticulture, tribal affairs and rural livelihoods.

MP News: Nadda lays Foundation Stone Of Medical College In Dhar, Betul

MP News: Nadda lays Foundation Stone Of Medical College In Dhar, Betul

