Bhopal News: Used To Bring Water On Head From 2 km; Says public health engineering Minister Sampatiya Uike | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): I also used to bring water on head from two kilometres for the family. Worst effect of water fetching was on the girl child of the family and I was among them. Now, girls are going to schools because they are getting water at their doorstep, public health engineering minister Sampatiya Uike told media persons here on Tuesday.

Out of 23,000 village panchayats in the state, Nal Jal Yojana is incomplete in more than 13,000 panchayats.

Responding to a query, Uike said a policy was being made, which would take care of administration, management and operation of Nal Jal Yojana. The scheme is prepared by public health engineering department, which is executed by village panchayats that lack funds and technical support.

The new policy, for instance, will take care of problems like defunct motor pump, broken pipelines etc,” she said. The department has set the target to finish all the works of single village water supply scheme by 2026 and community water supply scheme by 2027.

Only 33,000 trees felled

Minister Sampatiya Uike who is also the minister incharge of Singrauli district, said only 33,000 trees were felled in Singrauli district. It was claimed that six lakh trees were cut down for coal mines. “Recently, I visited Singrauli and found that only 33,000 trees were felled. It is wrong to say that six lakh trees have been cut down,” she said.