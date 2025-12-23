 MP News: Man Found Dead In Bushes In Jabalpur; Wife's Name Tattoo Helps Cop Trace His Family
The body of 26-year-old Ajay Barya from Mandla was found in a semi-naked state near Pauri village, Shahpura, with serious injuries. He was identified through a tattoo of his wife’s name, “Roshni,” shared on social media. Shahpura police have registered a case against unknown persons and are investigating the circumstances of his suspicious death.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 04:39 PM IST
Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): A semi-naked body of a 26-year-old man was found under suspicious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Barya, a resident of Bamhani in the Mandla district. Ajay's identification was made possible through social media after the cops shared his photo on social media.

The deceased had inked his wife's name on his hand. The photo of his tattoo went viral, enabling the authorities to contact his family and confirm his identity with the help of the tattoo. Ajay Barya’s body was found near Pauri village in the Shahpura police station area in a semi-naked state with visible signs of serious injuries, indicating concerns about foul play.

According to police, Ajay had come to Jabalpur on December 18 for his wife's medical treatment in Jabalpur’s Medical Hospital, triggering serious questions about the circumstances leading to this brutal murder.

The Shahpura police have filed a case against the unidentified accused and launched a detailed investigation to nab the accused. Police are currently interrogating nearby residents to collect evidence. Nearby CCTV footages are thoroughly reviewed.

