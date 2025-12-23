 MP News: Union Minister JP Nadda & CM Mohan Yadav Perform Panchamrit Puja At Mahakal Temple; Inspect Simhastha 2028 Preps On Shipra Ghat
Madhya Pradesh CM Dr. Mohan Yadav, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, and MP BJP In-charge Shri Mahendra Singh visited Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, performed Panchamrit Puja, and served Prasad to devotees. They later inspected Medicity Medical College, reviewed work progress, and highlighted the state’s focus on healthcare infrastructure and cultural and spiritual initiatives.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 02:09 PM IST
article-image
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda accompanied by CM Mohan Yadav and Madhya Pradesh In-charge Shri Mahendra Singh visits the renowned Jyotirlinga Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple to offer prayer on Tuesday.

The minister along with the CM and other honoured guests performed the sacred Panchamrit Puja at one of the most revered spiritual sites in the country. All the sacred rituals and puja were conducted by priest Akash Guru.

article-image

After the darshan, Collector and Chairman Roshan Kumar Singh along with the Temple Administrator and Additional Collector Pratham Kaushik, on behalf of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, welcomed and honoured the guests.

During the visit, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav introduced JP Nadda to the temple’s Mahakaleshwar Band and the Anna Prasad operations, which distribute Ragi Laddus to devotees.

Thereafter, the honourable guests served Prasad to the devotees present at the Mahakaleshwar Free Food Distribution Centre and had a light breakfast of Poha and Jalebi while reviewing the daily arrangements of the food distribution services.

article-image

CM, Nadda review Medical College, inspect Simhastha 2028 preps

Union Health Minister JP Nadda and CM Mohan Yadav thoroughly inspected the under-construction building of Medicity Medical College in Ujjain and reviewed all the project's blueprints. He met all the officials, engineers and workers associated with the project.

The duo also inspected ghat works along the Shipra river as part of the preparation for Simhastha 2028.

