MP News: Union Minister JP Nadda & CM Mohan Yadav Perform Panchamrit Puja At Mahakal Temple; Inspect Simhastha 2028 Preps On Shipra Ghat

MP News: Union Health Minister JP Nadda & CM Mohan Yadav Performs Panchamrit Puja At Mahakaleshwar Temple, Inspect Medicity Medical College In Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda accompanied by CM Mohan Yadav and Madhya Pradesh In-charge Shri Mahendra Singh visits the renowned Jyotirlinga Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple to offer prayer on Tuesday.

The minister along with the CM and other honoured guests performed the sacred Panchamrit Puja at one of the most revered spiritual sites in the country. All the sacred rituals and puja were conducted by priest Akash Guru.

After the darshan, Collector and Chairman Roshan Kumar Singh along with the Temple Administrator and Additional Collector Pratham Kaushik, on behalf of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, welcomed and honoured the guests.

During the visit, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav introduced JP Nadda to the temple’s Mahakaleshwar Band and the Anna Prasad operations, which distribute Ragi Laddus to devotees.

Thereafter, the honourable guests served Prasad to the devotees present at the Mahakaleshwar Free Food Distribution Centre and had a light breakfast of Poha and Jalebi while reviewing the daily arrangements of the food distribution services.

माननीय केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य व परिवार कल्याण मंत्री श्री @JPNadda जी के साथ आज उज्जैन में सिंहस्थ-2028 के लिए शिप्रा नदी पर बन रहे 29 किलोमीटर लंबे घाटों का निरीक्षण किया।



सिंहस्थ के भव्य-दिव्य आयोजन की पूर्ण प्रतिबद्धता के साथ तैयारी चल रही है। pic.twitter.com/ejzdaFUkMb — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) December 23, 2025

CM, Nadda review Medical College, inspect Simhastha 2028 preps

Union Health Minister JP Nadda and CM Mohan Yadav thoroughly inspected the under-construction building of Medicity Medical College in Ujjain and reviewed all the project's blueprints. He met all the officials, engineers and workers associated with the project.

The duo also inspected ghat works along the Shipra river as part of the preparation for Simhastha 2028.