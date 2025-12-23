 Bhopal News: Clashes Erupt Between Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal And Christian Community Over Religious Conversion Allegations-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Clashes Erupt Between Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal And Christian Community Over Religious Conversion Allegations-- VIDEO

Bhopal News: Clashes Erupt Between Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal And Christian Community Over Religious Conversion Allegations-- VIDEO

Anju Bhargava (BJP Leader) maintained that they acted on specific information regarding illegal conversion activities. Gorakhpur TI confirmed that police have brought the situation under control and launched a formal investigation into conversion claims. As per reports, activists reportedly beat several attendees, prompting members of the Christian community to retaliate in self-defence. However,

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 09:42 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | X @itsmeharsh_09

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Violence broke out in Katanga area on Christmas after activists from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and BJP clashed with members of the Christian community.

The incident occurred behind Hawabag College, where a feast was organised for hundreds of students, including children from a local school for the blind.

Hindu activists stormed the venue, alleging that the event was a front for secret religious conversions. The situation escalated into a fierce physical altercation, with reports of activists beating several attendees, while community members fought back in defence.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Fire Breaks Out In Store Room Of Sayaji Hotel, No Casualties
article-image

Peter (Church Official ) rejected all allegations, stating the event was purely a charitable Christmas feast for disabled children.

FPJ Shorts
'Full-Scale Assault On Institutional Framework': Rahul Gandhi Reiterates 'Vote Chori' Allegations In Berlin; BJP Hits Back
'Full-Scale Assault On Institutional Framework': Rahul Gandhi Reiterates 'Vote Chori' Allegations In Berlin; BJP Hits Back
DoT's Financial Fraud Risk Indicator Prevents ₹660 Crore Cyber Frauds In 6 Months
DoT's Financial Fraud Risk Indicator Prevents ₹660 Crore Cyber Frauds In 6 Months
Lloyds Enterprises Announces Major Restructuring, Plans Separate Listing For Real Estate Business
Lloyds Enterprises Announces Major Restructuring, Plans Separate Listing For Real Estate Business
XAT 2026 Admit Card Expected Anytime Soon At xatonline.in; Exam On January 4
XAT 2026 Admit Card Expected Anytime Soon At xatonline.in; Exam On January 4

Anju Bhargava (BJP Leader) maintained that they acted on specific information regarding illegal conversion activities. Gorakhpur TI confirmed that police have brought the situation under control and launched a formal investigation into conversion claims.

As per reports, activists reportedly beat several attendees, prompting members of the Christian community to retaliate in self-defence. However, BJP leader Anju Bhargava insisted the event was a pretext for conversion. The situation is now under control, police have launched a formal investigation into conversion allegations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Clashes Erupt Between Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal And Christian Community Over...

Bhopal News: Clashes Erupt Between Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal And Christian Community Over...

Bhopal News: Two Engineering Students Held For Attempted ATM Burglary

Bhopal News: Two Engineering Students Held For Attempted ATM Burglary

MP News: Film City Projects Hit Forest Hurdle

MP News: Film City Projects Hit Forest Hurdle

Bhopal News: Hindu Outfits Warn Schools Against Forcing Kids To Dress As Santa Claus

Bhopal News: Hindu Outfits Warn Schools Against Forcing Kids To Dress As Santa Claus

MP News: Cabinet Sanctions ₹2508 Crore For 4-Lane, Badwah-Dhamnod Road

MP News: Cabinet Sanctions ₹2508 Crore For 4-Lane, Badwah-Dhamnod Road