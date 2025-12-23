Bhopal News: Clashes Erupt Between Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal And Christian Community Over Religious Conversion Allegations-- VIDEO

Representative Image | X @itsmeharsh_09

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Violence broke out in Katanga area on Christmas after activists from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and BJP clashed with members of the Christian community.

The incident occurred behind Hawabag College, where a feast was organised for hundreds of students, including children from a local school for the blind.

Hindu activists stormed the venue, alleging that the event was a front for secret religious conversions. The situation escalated into a fierce physical altercation, with reports of activists beating several attendees, while community members fought back in defence.

Peter (Church Official ) rejected all allegations, stating the event was purely a charitable Christmas feast for disabled children.

Anju Bhargava (BJP Leader) maintained that they acted on specific information regarding illegal conversion activities. Gorakhpur TI confirmed that police have brought the situation under control and launched a formal investigation into conversion claims.

