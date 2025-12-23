Bhopal News: Two Engineering Students Held For Attempted ATM Burglary | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested two engineering students for attempting to break into an ATM in Barkheda Pathani on December 13. The cops uncovered their plans for larger criminal activities.

According to Govindpura police , the arrests followed an extensive review of nearly 800 CCTV camera footage from the area. Police identified a white SUV car parked near the ATM around the time of the incident. Investigation revealed that the vehicle had been borrowed from a friend on the excuse of attending a party.

Based on this lead, police arrested Abhishek Tripathi and Manish Kushwaha, and recovered burglary tools along with the car. During interrogation, the accused admitted that they, along with a third accomplice, Adarsh Patel, had attempted the ATM burglary to support an expensive lifestyle.

They also confessed to planning major robberies, including targeting a well-known jewellery showroom and a high-profile wedding ceremony. Additionally, they were allegedly tracking a manager of a Budni-based company for a potential robbery.

Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the absconding accused and are probing possible links to other crimes in the region.