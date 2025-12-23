MP News: Film City Projects Hit Forest Hurdle | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Film shootings have increased manifold in Madhya Pradesh due to scenic locations. Yet, for years, the state has been craving a film city, which is still not a reality. Two land areas were identified by the Tourism Department for film city projects, but both are facing forest-related issues.

Sources in the department said the proposal to develop a film city in Dewas is likely to be shelved after getting entangled in forest-related complications. Land identified in Dewas has many trees in the middle, causing delays, and will now be returned.

Almost the same problem has affected Jabalpur project. Meanwhile, the department is yet to attract serious investors. A senior officer said earlier two to three parties showed interest, but none could provide satisfactory Detail Project Reports or proof of financial backing. A southern filmmaker also approached the department, but the project did not materialise.

If Madhya Pradesh develops a film city in future, film shootings that cannot be done live on location could be shot there.

New land tenders

Tourism department plans to float around 30 tenders for land parcels under tourism projects. In Khajuraho, 70 hectares (around 175 acres) have been identified, where investors can develop film city, wellness centre, or golf centre.

State seeks serious investors

Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism) Sheoshekar Shukla said the state already has a film policy and is looking for serious investors in the sector. He acknowledged that forest-related issues are hampering the proposed film city projects on the identified land in Dewas and Jabalpur

Film industry to boost economy

A FICCI study reveals that film and other shootings contributed Rs 1200 crore to state economy. Over 400 films and web series have already been shot in Madhya Pradesh.

International filmmakers still stay away

So far, international filmmakers have not come to Madhya Pradesh. Domestic films are frequent, but big-budget international projects prefer Rajasthan.