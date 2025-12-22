 Bhopal News: Professional Blood Donor Nexus Blamed For HIV-Infected Blood In Satna District Hospital
Committee members have returned to Bhopal after completing investigation into incident in which HIV-infected blood was transfused to thalassaemia kids in Satna. According to members, certain officials were removed during inquiry to prevent any influence on committee’s work. Based on interim findings, four officials, including two doctors and lab technicians, were suspended.

Staff Reporter
Updated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Professional Blood Donor Nexus Blamed For HIV-Infected Blood In Satna District Hospital | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A committee constituted by health department to probe HIV-infected blood transfusion to thalassaemia children in Satna has found serious lapses by local hospital administration, citing dominance and a flourishing nexus of professional blood donors around Satna district hospital.

Satna district administration has also initiated action against blood brokerage operating in area.

Dr Yogesh TukaramBharsat, CEO Ayushman Bharat and head of State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC), told Free Press, “Officials were suspended on basis of interim report of committee. Now members have returned from Satna and will submit final, comprehensive report to state government. Further action will be taken based on final findings. All factors, including nexus of professional blood donors, will be examined.”

Probe reduced to paperwork

One committee member alleged health department was merely completing formalities in name of investigation into blood transfusion system at Satna district hospital. While committee members carried out their responsibility on ground, only limited action followed. Four officials were suspended, but systemic issues remain. Committee members have now returned to Bhopal after field visit.

