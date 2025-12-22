 MP News: Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Gwalior On December 25 For Abhyudaya MP Growth Summit 2025 On Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Birth Anniversary
MP News: Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Gwalior On December 25 For Abhyudaya MP Growth Summit 2025 On Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Birth Anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the Abhyudaya MP Growth Summit 2025 in Gwalior on December 25. The event will see foundation stones laid for investments worth over ₹2 lakh crore and inauguration of ₹10,000 crore projects. The summit aims to boost development, employment, and industrial growth in the Gwalior–Chambal region.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 05:53 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the Abhyudaya MP Growth Summit 2025 to be held in Gwalior on December 25, marking the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The summit will take place at the Mela Ground, with Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav also present at the event.

The Madhya Pradesh government is organising the summit to promote investment and development in the state. Beneficiaries of various government schemes from the Gwalior–Chambal division will participate in the programme.

During the summit, foundation stones for investment proposals worth more than ₹2 lakh crore will be laid. Projects worth about ₹10,000 crore will also be inaugurated. Several investment-related processes, including land allotment, letters of intent, and other formal approvals, will be completed during the event. The summit aims to showcase the state government’s vision for development, good governance, and inclusive growth.

The theme of the summit is “Investment to Employment – Atal Resolve, Bright MP.” On this occasion, the government will present details of industrial development achieved over the last two years.

The programme will also feature success stories of women-led industries. People whose lives have improved through investment and employment will share their experiences. Presentations on women-run businesses will be held, and special rate zones for industrial workers may be announced to attract more investors.

Ahead of the event, In-charge Minister Tulsiram Silawat and MP Bharat Singh Kushwaha visited the venue. Silawat said the summit would change the future and direction of the Gwalior–Chambal region.

