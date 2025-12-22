 Bhopal News: Drunk Man Caught Dancing On Elevated Pole Of Rani Kamlapati Bridge; Shocked Commuters Record VIDEO
Bhopal News: Drunk Man Caught Dancing On Elevated Pole Of Rani Kamlapati Bridge; Shocked Commuters Record VIDEO

A man climbed the Rani Kamlapati Bridge in Bhopal, creating chaos as he sang and danced at a dangerous height. A video shows people stopping to record and mock him instead of helping. The man appeared drunk or mentally unstable. Police reached the spot as the incident caused safety concerns and traffic disruption.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 'drunk' man climbed the elevated pole of Rani Kamlapati bridge in Bhopal on Monday afternoon. He was even spotted dancing on the narrow pole-- where one wrong move, and he would have drowned in the lake below.

Shocked at the sight, commuters stopped and informed the police. They even recorded his video, which is going viral on social media.

The man is said to be either drunk or mentally unstable.

The video shows the man moving upwards like an expert circus artiste, singing, dancing, and posing while standing at a risky spot. He appeared to be enjoying the attention and did not seem afraid of the danger.

Watch the shocking video below :

The incident took place near the old city area, where many people stopped on the bridge after noticing the man standing at a dangerous height.

Both sides of the bridge have a lake, making the situation even more dangerous, as a slip from the height could the man to fall into the water and risk serious injuries or even loss of life.

According to the information, the man climbed up the bridge structure and started singing and dancing at the top.

The video also shows the public stopping their vehicles on the bridge and recording the scene on their mobile phones. Some people were also heard making fun of the man and laughing while he dances.

The man himself posed for the cameras while people watched and continued making videos.

Local people said the man appeared to be drunk or mentally unstable. His actions raised serious safety concerns.

After receiving information, police and administration teams reached the spot to handle the situation.

The incident caused traffic disruption on the bridge for some time, as vehicles slowed down and people gathered to watch.

