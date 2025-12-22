 MP News: Heavy Security Deployed In Ashta After Violence Breaks Out Between Two Communities Over Parking Spot-- VIDEO
Tension erupted in Sehore district’s Ashta town on Sunday night after a parking dispute escalated into stone-pelting between two groups, causing traffic jams on the highway. Police used mild force and tear gas to control the situation. Normalcy returned on Monday with markets reopening, traffic restored and heavy police deployment. An FIR has been registered against unknown persons.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Two Communities Clash, Pelt Stones Over Parking Dispute In Ashta; Heavy Police Deployed -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Tension erupted in Ashta of Sehore district after a violent clash broke out between two communities over a parking spot late on Sunday night.

It started with an argument which escalated into a violence and stone-pelting. It also led to chaos and hours-long traffic jams on the highway bypass.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Alipur area of Ashta following a minor argument between the two groups.

FP Photo

Police said the clash involved members of Karni Sena and another community.

As soon as informed, police rushed to the spot and took charge of the situation.

Mild force and fired tear gas shells were used at the spot, after which the miscreants dispersed.

District officials also acted swiftly on the matter. Collector Balaguru K. and Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Shukla, along with Additional SP Sunita Rawat, remained on the spot throughout the night.

Additional police forces were also called in from Sehore, Dewas and Bhopal.

Later, the highway blockade was cleared at night.

article-image

FP Photo

FIR Registered, heavy police deployed 

After the incident, the situation remained peaceful on Monday. Markets reopened, people moved about normally and traffic flow was restored. Bus and private vehicle movement also remained smooth.

As a precaution, heavy police force has been deployed in sensitive areas and at all major crossings to maintain law and order.

Although stones were seen scattered in the lanes of Alipur on Monday morning, the area felt calm and secure. 

SP Deepak Kumar Shukla said the situation was fully under control and appealed to people not to believe rumours or social media misinformation. 

He added that an FIR has been registered by the police against unknown persons and action is being taken based on CCTV footage and evidence.

