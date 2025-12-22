MP News: Two Groups Attack Each Other With Stones & Sticks Over Field Fencing In Morena---VIDEO

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Two groups hurled stones and lathis at each other over installation of an electric fencing machine in a field in Morena on Monday.

A video of the clash surfaced on social media, showing members of both groups throwing stones and bricks at each other in the field.

Watch the video below:

#WATCH | Two Groups Clash Over Installation Of An Electric Fencing Machine In A Field In MP's Morena #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/X7xMEK7zMz — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 22, 2025

The incident took place in Khandoli village’s Arjun Pura under the Devgarh police station area on Sunday.

According to information, the clash began when Ashok Sikriwar was setting up electric fencing in his field to protect crops from stray animals.

Members of the Gurjar community objected, leading to an argument that soon turned into stone-pelting from both sides. The situation was briefly controlled but flared up again in the evening.

Ashok Sikriwar alleged that Dheeraj Gurjar later arrived with 25–30 people and attacked his house.

The group reportedly entered the house and beat Ashok and his wife Guddi with sticks, while other family members locked themselves inside to save their lives.

A tractor and a motorcycle parked outside were also damaged. The family recorded a video of the incident from inside the house.

The injured alleged police inaction despite the dispute continuing for several days. However, the Devgarh station in-charge said that stone-pelting occurred from both sides, people from both groups were injured, and the matter is under investigation.