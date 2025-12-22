 Bhopal Metro: Enthusiastic Crowd Flood Metro Station; Onboard Elderly Passengers Sing & Dance Out Of Joy -- VIDEO
HomeBhopalBhopal Metro: Enthusiastic Crowd Flood Metro Station; Onboard Elderly Passengers Sing & Dance Out Of Joy -- VIDEO

Bhopal Metro: Enthusiastic Crowd Flood Metro Station; Onboard Elderly Passengers Sing & Dance Out Of Joy -- VIDEO

The Bhopal Metro began its commercial operations on Sunday, bringing excitement among residents. The service started at 9 am from AIIMS station, with passengers celebrating the first ride. A total of 17 trips were run, carrying nearly 6,000 passengers. However, the first day also saw a dispute at Subhash Nagar station over fares charged for children.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Enthusiastic Crowd Flood Metro Station; Elderly Passengers Sing, Dance Out Of Joy -- VIDEO | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The arrival of metro in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal has brought a wave of joy among residents. 

Sunday marked the first day of the commercial run of the Bhopal Metro. The metro service started at 9 am from AIIMS station. 

During the ride, residents were seen singing and dancing with joy as the metro moved towards its destination.

Several videos of the first ride surfaced on social media. One of the videos showed elderly people singing and grooving joyously inside the train.

Another video showed a large and enthusiastic crowd at the metro station, with thousands of residents eager to take the first ride.

article-image

17 trips on day-1

A total of 17 trips were operated throughout the day, including 9 trips from AIIMS to Subhash Nagar and 8 trips in the reverse direction.

Many people showed keen interest in riding the metro on Sunday. By 5 pm, more than 5k passengers had travelled, and by the last trip, the number rose to nearly 6k.

However, a dispute also emerged on the first day over tickets for children. At Subhash Nagar Metro Station, some passengers objected to charging fares for children. 

Videos of the protest surfaced, with people claiming that even Indian Railways does not have strict rules for charging tickets for very young children, yet fares were being collected on the metro.

