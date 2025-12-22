 Bhopal News: Selfies, Smiles, And Metro Rides; 7,000 Hop Aboard On Day
Monday, December 22, 2025
article-image
Bhopal News: Selfies, Smiles, And Metro Rides; 7,000 Hop Aboard On Day | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the first day of commercial operation, Bhopal Metro witnessed a huge rush on Sunday. Passengers began arriving at stations as early as 7 am to enjoy the Metro ride. Many captured videos and reels on their cell phones to make their first metro trip memorable. Footfall crossed 7000 passengers on the day.

The first Metro departed from AIIMS station at 9 am, carrying around 100 to 125 passengers and stopping at all stations before reaching Subhash Nagar. Being a Sunday and a public holiday, officials estimated nearly 95% of commuters boarded out of curiosity and sightseeing, with only a small number travelling for regular purposes.

article-image

Huge crowd

The most crowded journey of the day was the 2:40 pm train, carrying over 300 passengers. Metro completed 17 trips between AIIMS and Subhash Nagar stations. Inside stations and coaches, passengers were busy clicking selfies, shooting videos, and soaking in their city s first metro experience.

Happiness mixed with complaints

While overall mood was celebratory, some shortcomings were evident. The Free Press team travelled from Subhash Nagar to AIIMS at 2:40 pm and interacted with passengers. Most expressed happiness, but several raised concerns over nearly half-hour waiting times, which caused inconvenience for many.

Day out for families

Enthusiasm was visible around stations as well. Long queues of two-wheelers and cars were parked beneath Subhash Nagar Metro Station by afternoon. Many residents arrived with families, treating the ride as a Sunday outing and a proud moment for the city.

