Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Letter Mystery, Promises Precious, On I-T Radar

Letter mystery

The reason behind a letter by a legislator of the ruling party to the head of state on an important issue remains a mystery. The government has rolled back the decision concerned with the farmers. Just a day before the government withdrew it, the lawmaker had caused an uproar penning the letter to the Big Boss. Afterwards, two different views over the cause for writing the letter have emerged.

Firstly, because the government had already informed the legislator about the cancellation of the decision, he wrote the letter to take the credit for it. Had the decision been carried out, it would have hit the farmers of his constituency the hardest. In such a situation, the government’s decision to roll back the decision is benefitting the legislator. This is the reason that the people in the corridors of power are talking about the legislator penning a letter to the government. Secondly, there are reports that the legislator is unable to get his work done. Despite his best efforts, the legislator is not getting importance. So, he wrote to the head of state to draw the government’s attention towards himself. He has also dashed off a letter to an officer. If what he has written comes to light, a new dispute may crop up.

Dad’s daughter

The family of a minister in the state has set up emotional cords with the Narmada. The minister has himself circumambulated the river. Besides, whenever he passes by the river, he gets off his vehicle and bows down before her. But he does not do politics on the Narmada. He has recently penned his experience about the circumambulation of the river, which received accolades from different corners.

Now, the minister’s daughter has stepped into his shoes. She has set out on Narmada Parikrama. The speciality of her journey is that she is giving expressions to the panoramic views of the river through the strokes of her brush and tinges. It happens for the first time that someone circumambulating the river is also portraying her surroundings through brush strokes and hues.

This is the reason that a truck loaded with paints, brushes, and canvases is following her. The minister occasionally accompanies his daughter to encourage her to complete the mission. At a time when the politicians’ offspring are known for kicking up controversies, the minister’s daughter is working to save the lifeline of the state, the Narmada. This is the reason that everyone is calling her 'a chip off the old block'.

On I-T radar

The I-T sleuths have set their eyes on a legislator of the ruling dispensation. The lawmaker has recently married off his son. There are reports the politician has spent Rs 50 crore on the wedding ceremony. A sum of Rs 70 lakh has been spent only on firecrackers. Crores of rupees have been spent on the function, which continued for a week. Thousands of people enjoyed food at the party. The information has reached the agency, which is probing how the minister has splashed out the money.

The I-T department may serve a notice on him. The BJP organisation is also discussing nuptials. On the other hand, the Chief Minister married off his son at a mass wedding ceremony and advised his party men to marry off their children at simple functions. On the contrary, the minister has torn the Chief Minister’s piece of advice to shreds. Such an extravagant wedding ceremony may politically and financially cost the legislator dear.

Rift in friendship

The friendship between two Congress chief ministers has almost broken. Their relationship began to sour during the assembly elections. The differences spilled out into the streets. Now, the chasm between them is widening because of the change in political situation.

The Congress leaders close to the duo say that they have almost stopped meeting. Though they stay in Delhi, they barely see each other. There are differences between them in terms of supporting the party leaders in the state. The two former chief ministers are supporting two rival groups in the party. Both are backing the leaders of each group. Their weakness is their sons. They want their sons to go ahead in politics. Thus, the gap between them may deepen in the future.

Promises precious

A minister from the Bundelkhand region is in a real pickle. Some time ago, the head of state, during his visit to the constituency the minister represents, made a bunch of promises for its development. But the promises are yet to be rendered into reality. Now, the people of his constituency want to know whether the government will ever translate those promises into reality.

Such a question has embarrassed the minister as well as dimmed his image among the voters. So, soon after the cabinet meeting, he shot into his chamber and called up the principal secretaries of various departments to remind them of the head of state’s promises for development work in his constituency. He said the promises made by the Big Boss remained unimplemented. The minister then directed them to prepare a list of the work. The purpose is to change the maxim: the promises are like pie crust; they are made to be broken.

A foe indeed…!

Artificial intelligence is a friend in need. But if mishandled, it may become a foe indeed, causing embarrassment. This is what has happened to the grand old party in the state. The party men are using AI to write letters, press releases, and slogans. There is nothing wrong with it. But they are so overwhelmed by AI that they have failed to appreciate how to handle it. Those who use AI also know that it leaves certain footnotes at the end of write-ups.

Ergo, whenever the leaders of the grand old party issue any AI-generated press release or letter, they forget to delete the footnote their pal, AI, has left at the end. Consequently, when such letters reach their destinations, they spawn guffaws among the receivers, who want the grand old party to make such errors for tax-free entertainment. The party’s media cell seems to have failed to measure the damage it is causing for the party and to teach its leaders how to cosy up with the new system.