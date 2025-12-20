MP News: Class 9 Student Assaults School Watchman After NCC Parade In Morena; Video Goes Viral

MP News: Class 9 Student Assaults School Watchman After NCC Parade; Video Goes Viral |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A commotion erupted in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district when a class 9 student brutally assaulted the school watchman.

The incident occurred at the Government PG College in the Joura police station area. The video of the incident have gone viral on the social media platforms where the watchman is brutally being assaulted by a student​​.

According to reports, the accused student is a 9th-grade student at a government school. After the NCC parade concluded, the school watchman asked the student to leave the premises. This made the student angry, who then attacked the watchman.

According to eyewitnesses, the student brutally beat the watchman and hurled punches and kicks at him which left him seriously injured.

The watchman sustained severe injuries to his face and ears and was covered in blood.

A video of the incident is rapidly going viral on social media, raising questions about the college administration and law and order.

The incident created a chaotic atmosphere on the college campus.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Joura police visited the scene and have initiated an investigation based on the video. The police said that further legal action will be taken after the investigation.