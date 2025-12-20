Bhopal News: Man Abducts, Rapes Seven Year Old Daughter; Held | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly abducted a seven year old girl and raped her at his home under Ashoka Garden police station limits on Friday evening.

The accused lured the victim offering her to show a cartoon show on the TV at his home. Members of a rightwing outfit hunted down the accused after receiving information and handed him over to police. A case has been registered against the accused and he has been sent to jail, police said.

According to reports, the victim was playing in the park on Friday evening when the accused Narendra Rajput, who resided in the same locality offered her to watch a cartoon show on the TV and took her to his home. He raped the girl and then released her after an hour giving her candies on promise of not informing anyone about the misact.

The girl reached home and informed her mother about the incident following which she alerted the neighbours. Activists of Bajrang Dal launched a hunt for the accused after learning about the incident and nabbed him. A large number of locals also reached the police station demanding strict action against the accused.

Medical examination of the victim confirmed of sexual assault following which a case of rape under POCSO Act has been registered against the accused, incharge at Ashoka Garden police station Anurag Lal said. The accused, who is jobless, confessed to committing the crime in an inebriated state.