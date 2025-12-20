 MP News: Public Health At Risk In Panna As Hundreds Of Fake Pathology Labs Operate, Only 3 Registered
A major public health concern has emerged in Panna district, where only three pathology labs are officially registered while hundreds operate illegally. These labs lack trained staff and proper standards, risking incorrect reports and treatment. CMHO Rajesh Prasad Tiwari termed the issue serious and assured strict action. Authorities are expected to act to protect public health.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A serious issue related to public health surfaced from Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district. 

According to information, only three pathology laboratories are officially registered as per government norms, while hundreds of labs are operating illegally without valid registration.

The unregistered labs reportedly do not have trained technicians or registered pathologists. 

Here, medical tests are being conducted without following standard procedures. This can lead to incorrect reports, wrong treatment, and serious risk to patients’ lives.

article-image

Despite openly violating government guidelines and health standards, no strong action has been taken against these fake labs so far, raising serious questions about monitoring by the health department.

When contacted, Panna Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Rajesh Prasad Tiwari called the matter extremely serious. 

He said the department has received information about the illegal labs and assured strict action against them in the coming days.

Now, all eyes are on the health department to see when concrete steps will be taken to shut down these fake labs and ensure the safety of the general public.

Further details are awaited.

