 MP News: Borrowed Money Spent On Ladli Behna Yojna, Salaries, Allowances
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Borrowed Money Spent On Ladli Behna Yojna, Salaries, Allowances

MP News: Borrowed Money Spent On Ladli Behna Yojna, Salaries, Allowances

A finance department half-yearly review revealed that the Madhya Pradesh government used borrowed capital income to meet revenue expenses, including Ladli Behna Yojna payments, salaries and allowances. Between April and September, Rs 18,000 crore from capital income was diverted to cover revenue shortfall, raising concerns over maintaining revenue surplus in 2025-26.

NITENDRA SHARMAUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Borrowed Money Spent On Ladli Behna Yojna, Salaries, Allowances |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Finance Minister Jagdish Devda and Additional Chief Secretary Manish Rastogi may have said two days ago that the government spent the borrowed money on the development work, but the statement was opposed to the fact.

The statistics provided by the finance department say something else. In the half-yearly review done by the department from April to September, it came to light that the government is spending the capital incomes to meet the revenue expenses.

The capital incomes are not being used to meet the capital expenses. Spending of the capital incomes to meet the revenue expenses indicates that the government is using this amount to pay the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojna and salaries and allowances.

Read Also
Bhopal Metro News: CM Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Khattar Inaugurate Bhopal Metro Orange Line;...
article-image

But the capital incomes should be spent on such works as are permanent. The spending of capital incomes should be higher in any developing state.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Puts ₹63 Crore Property Tax Recovery Drive On Hold Ahead Of Civic Elections 2026
Mumbai News: BMC Puts ₹63 Crore Property Tax Recovery Drive On Hold Ahead Of Civic Elections 2026
Carols On The Train Spread Christmas Cheer As Mumbai Commuters Join Festive Singing On A Suburban Local
Carols On The Train Spread Christmas Cheer As Mumbai Commuters Join Festive Singing On A Suburban Local
Assam’s Development Will Flow Like Brahmaputra Under Double-Engine Govt: PM Modi At Guwahati Airport Inauguration | VIDEO
Assam’s Development Will Flow Like Brahmaputra Under Double-Engine Govt: PM Modi At Guwahati Airport Inauguration | VIDEO
WongaWits Season 2 Concludes In Mumbai; NIT Raipur Clinches Inter-Collegiate Finance Quiz Title
WongaWits Season 2 Concludes In Mumbai; NIT Raipur Clinches Inter-Collegiate Finance Quiz Title

The government has received Rs 51,109 crore from the capital income from April to September. A sum of Rs 33,468 crore has been the capital expenses during this period.

The government has received revenue of Rs 107,159 crore, but the revenue expenses were Rs 125,297 crore, which indicates that a sum of Rs 18,000 crore received by the government through capital incomes was spent on the revenue expenses.

In the half-yearly review, it also came to light that the government was facing a problem in maintaining the revenue surplus during 2025-26.

There has been revenue surplus in the state in the past few years.

As the revenue expenses have increased this year, the government is facing difficulties in maintaining revenue surplus.

Revenue expenses

The revenue expenses do not create assets. Nor it reduces debts. The revenue expenses are generally meant to pay salaries, rent, subsidies, and grants.

Capital expenses

Assets are created through capital expenses. It is used to purchase offices, machinery, and equipment and to pay the debts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Borrowed Money Spent On Ladli Behna Yojna, Salaries, Allowances

MP News: Borrowed Money Spent On Ladli Behna Yojna, Salaries, Allowances

Bhopal News: Man Abducts, Rapes Seven Year Old Daughter; Held

Bhopal News: Man Abducts, Rapes Seven Year Old Daughter; Held

Bhopal Power Cut December 21: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Thela Road, Alok Dham, Nirmala Devi...

Bhopal Power Cut December 21: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Thela Road, Alok Dham, Nirmala Devi...

Bhopal News: Missing Grocery Shop Owner Found Dead On Railway Track; Had Left Home 2 Days Ago

Bhopal News: Missing Grocery Shop Owner Found Dead On Railway Track; Had Left Home 2 Days Ago

MP News: Public Health At Risk In Panna As Hundreds Of Fake Pathology Labs Operate, Only 3...

MP News: Public Health At Risk In Panna As Hundreds Of Fake Pathology Labs Operate, Only 3...