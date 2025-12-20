 Bhopal Power Cut December 21: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Thela Road, Alok Dham, Nirmala Devi Gate & More Check Full List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut December 21: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Thela Road, Alok Dham, Nirmala Devi Gate & More Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut December 21: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Thela Road, Alok Dham, Nirmala Devi Gate & More Check Full List

A planned power cut will affect several areas of Bhopal on December 21, 2025, due to departmental work. Electricity supply will remain disrupted in different colonies, depending on the area. Residents are advised to plan their work in advance and cooperate with the power department.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Power Cut December 21: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Thela Road, Alok Dham, Nirmala Devi Gate & More Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has announced a planned power cut in several areas of Bhopal on December 21, 2025, due to departmental work. Power supply will remain disrupted in different colonies for a few hours.

Residents are advised to plan their daily activities accordingly.

Read Also
Bhopal Metro News: CM Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Khattar Inaugurate Bhopal Metro Orange Line;...
article-image

Area: Righill Electrics Pvt. Ltd. , Manjeet Ind, Swastik Rubber , Fitwell Corporation , Vishvakarma Febrication, Garima Industries , Akshay Enggineering, Bl Enterprises.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

FPJ Shorts
WongaWits Season 2 Concludes In Mumbai; NIT Raipur Clinches Inter-Collegiate Finance Quiz Title
WongaWits Season 2 Concludes In Mumbai; NIT Raipur Clinches Inter-Collegiate Finance Quiz Title
Assam Tragedy: 7 Wild Elephants Killed After Being Hit By Sairang Rajdhani Express, Causing Derailment; Safety Lapses Under Scrutiny | VIDEO
Assam Tragedy: 7 Wild Elephants Killed After Being Hit By Sairang Rajdhani Express, Causing Derailment; Safety Lapses Under Scrutiny | VIDEO
Nora Fatehi Meets With A Road Accident In Mumbai While Heading For Sunburn Festival 2025, Suffers Concussion
Nora Fatehi Meets With A Road Accident In Mumbai While Heading For Sunburn Festival 2025, Suffers Concussion
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: NMMC Removes Over 1,000 Unauthorised Banners As Model Code Enforcement Intensifies
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: NMMC Removes Over 1,000 Unauthorised Banners As Model Code Enforcement Intensifies

Reason: Departmental work

Area: H L Passey Eng. , S.K. Industries , Champion Engineering Pt-Ii, Kamini Agrawal, Perfact Paper Product , Ci Automotors Pvt. Ltd

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Area: Alert Engineering G'pura Bpl,Dk Electro Mecanical Bpl,Bhopal Engg,Shree Kushal Fabricators -Ii,,Star Delta Transformer Ltd. Unit- Ii Bhopal

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Area: Thela Rd.,G.A.D. Chauraha,Mayo Hospital, Jhirno Ka Mandir, Kala Darwaja, Tajul Masajid, GPO, LBS Hospital

Time: 11:00 to 13:00

Reason: Departmental work

Area: Sulabh Complex, Alok Dham, Nirmala Devi Gate, Amar vihar, CHC Kolar, DK honey Homes, Varun Nagar, Swagat Bunglow and nearest area.

Time: 10:30 to 13:00

Reason: Departmental work

The power department has said that the shutdown is necessary to complete maintenance work. Power supply will be restored after the scheduled time. Residents are requested to cooperate and stay prepared during the power cut period.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Borrowed Money Spent On Ladli Behna Yojna, Salaries, Allowances

MP News: Borrowed Money Spent On Ladli Behna Yojna, Salaries, Allowances

Bhopal News: Man Abducts, Rapes Seven Year Old Daughter; Held

Bhopal News: Man Abducts, Rapes Seven Year Old Daughter; Held

Bhopal Power Cut December 21: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Thela Road, Alok Dham, Nirmala Devi...

Bhopal Power Cut December 21: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Thela Road, Alok Dham, Nirmala Devi...

Bhopal News: Missing Grocery Shop Owner Found Dead On Railway Track; Had Left Home 2 Days Ago

Bhopal News: Missing Grocery Shop Owner Found Dead On Railway Track; Had Left Home 2 Days Ago

MP News: Public Health At Risk In Panna As Hundreds Of Fake Pathology Labs Operate, Only 3...

MP News: Public Health At Risk In Panna As Hundreds Of Fake Pathology Labs Operate, Only 3...