Bhopal Power Cut December 21: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Thela Road, Alok Dham, Nirmala Devi Gate & More Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has announced a planned power cut in several areas of Bhopal on December 21, 2025, due to departmental work. Power supply will remain disrupted in different colonies for a few hours.

Residents are advised to plan their daily activities accordingly.

Area: Righill Electrics Pvt. Ltd. , Manjeet Ind, Swastik Rubber , Fitwell Corporation , Vishvakarma Febrication, Garima Industries , Akshay Enggineering, Bl Enterprises.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Area: H L Passey Eng. , S.K. Industries , Champion Engineering Pt-Ii, Kamini Agrawal, Perfact Paper Product , Ci Automotors Pvt. Ltd

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Area: Alert Engineering G'pura Bpl,Dk Electro Mecanical Bpl,Bhopal Engg,Shree Kushal Fabricators -Ii,,Star Delta Transformer Ltd. Unit- Ii Bhopal

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Area: Thela Rd.,G.A.D. Chauraha,Mayo Hospital, Jhirno Ka Mandir, Kala Darwaja, Tajul Masajid, GPO, LBS Hospital

Time: 11:00 to 13:00

Reason: Departmental work

Area: Sulabh Complex, Alok Dham, Nirmala Devi Gate, Amar vihar, CHC Kolar, DK honey Homes, Varun Nagar, Swagat Bunglow and nearest area.

Time: 10:30 to 13:00

Reason: Departmental work

The power department has said that the shutdown is necessary to complete maintenance work. Power supply will be restored after the scheduled time. Residents are requested to cooperate and stay prepared during the power cut period.