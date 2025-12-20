Bhopal Metro News: CM Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Khattar Inaugurate Bhopal Metro Orange Line; Commercial Run From December 21-- Check Route, Timings & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar showed the green flag to Bhopal Metro, marking its long-awaited innagural on Saturday
The inauguration ceremony was held at the Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Center, also known as Minto Hall. Union Minister Khattar, Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Minister in charge Chaitanya Kashyap, Minister Vishwas Sarang, Krishna Gaur, and other public representatives were present.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the capital and its people virtually.
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured that the experiments are on for last-mile connectivity that will pick the passengers from metro stations and drop them to their destination and vice-versa.
The Bhopal Metro will operate every day between Subhash Nagar and AIIMS, offering passengers services from early morning at 8:00 AM until the evening at 8:00 PM.
According to information, the Orange Line will cover 7km-long route and will have 8 halts-- Subhash Nagar, Kendriya Vidyalaya, DB Mall, MP Nagar, Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, DRM Office, Alkapuri and AIIMS Bhopal .
Route, Facilities, Timings and Fare
- Fare :
₹20 for up to 2 stations
₹30 for 3–5 stations
₹40 for 6–8 stations
- Facilities :
Air-conditioned coaches
Platofrm screen doors, AI-based safety systems
CCTV cameras and emergency communication system
Lifts, escalators at all stations
Audio-visual passenger information
Spaces for wheelchairs
Modern station design with clean toilet facilities
The metro project, which faced eight years of delays because of some major disruptions. Due to which, several deadline were extended. Now, it is finally ready for passengers.
The event was attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Cabinet Ministers, and other VIPs, along with a large number of people who arrived in their personal vehicles.
The Bhopal Metro is meant to give people a fast, safe, and environment-friendly way to travel in the city. It will help save travel time, reduce traffic on roads, and make daily journeys more comfortable.
The metro is also designed to be easy to use for elderly people and differently-abled passengers. In the future, the metro network will be extended to connect more areas of Bhopal.