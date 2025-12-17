 Bhopal Metro To Launch Without Free Rides
Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (MPMRCL) has decided that Bhopal Metro will begin commercial operations without offering any free rides. Unlike Indore Metro, commuters in the state capital will have to buy tickets from the very first day.

Metro officials said the decision follows Indore Metro’s experience, where a week-long free service was followed by a drop of over 90 per cent in ridership once fare collection started. To prevent a similar fall in Bhopal, management opted for paid services from the outset. Approval for this policy has already been granted at management level.

Official inauguration of Bhopal Metro is scheduled for December 20, while commercial services for general public will start from December 21.

The inaugural ceremony will be held at Minto Hall from 4 pm. Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will jointly dedicate Metro project to the city.

At 5.10 pm, dignitaries will flag off Metro train from Subhash Nagar station. A ceremonial ride is scheduled at 5.15 pm from Subhash Nagar to AIIMS station.

Covering a distance of around 7.5 km, the Metro will run at speeds of up to 60 km per hour and is expected to reach AIIMS station by 5.30 pm, where a special programme has been planned for local residents.

With launch approaching, Metro authorities said preparations across all stations are being completed at full pace.

