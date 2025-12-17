MP News: Morena Police Seize Poisonous Liquor Worth ₹25 Lakh, Accused Flee During Raid

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Morena police have seized a large quantity of illegal and poisonous spirit that was stocked for making illicit liquor on Wednesday. The market value of the seized spirit is estimated to be around ₹25 lakh.

The seizure was made during a raid at a tin warehouse located near the house of Bharat Singh Gurjar in Tikri village.

Two accused, who were storing the spirit, managed to escape by taking advantage of the situation.

According to the police, the illegal spirit was recovered from a tin warehouse rented out to Rahul Verma, a resident of Alwar, Rajasthan.

The raid was carried out after police received a tip-off about illegal storage of spirit in the area. As soon as the police team reached the spot, Rahul Verma and one of his associates fled.

During the operation, police seized 67 blue drums filled with spirit, containing about 13,400 liters, and 28 plastic cans containing around 1,120 liters. In total, about 14,520 liters of illegal spirit was seized.

Officials said the spirit was meant for preparing illegal liquor, which poses a serious risk to public health.

Police are also investigating the role of Bharat Singh Gurjar, a resident of Tikri village, who owns the tin warehouse. He had rented the warehouse to Rahul Verma.

If it is found that the warehouse was rented without following proper rules, Bharat Gurjar may also be made an accused in the case.

Rithora police station in-charge Santosh Babu Gautam said the raid was conducted based on information from an informer.

While the accused escaped, the police achieved a major success by seizing the large stock. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the absconding accused.