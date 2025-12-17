MP News: 17 Farmers Fined Over ₹40K After Satellite Check Reveals Stubble Burning In Jabalpur --VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has taken strict action against farmers involved in stubble burning after the paddy harvest on Wednesday.

A total of 17 farmers have been fined ₹42,000 after satellite images confirmed that crop residue was set on fire in their fields.

Watch the video below :

Officials said the move is part of ongoing efforts to control air pollution and discourage the harmful practice of stubble burning.

According to the administration, incidents of stubble burning have increased significantly after the completion of paddy harvesting. Satellite monitoring revealed more than 2,400 fields that appeared blackened, indicating that stubble had been burnt.

After a verification process, cases were registered against farmers who were found responsible for going against the rules.

According to some officials, the worsening of air quality is caused majorly due to the burning of stubble.

How?

Smoke from burning crop residue releases harmful particles into the air, which can cause breathing problems, eye irritation, and other health issues, especially for children and the elderly.

To deal with the situation, the district administration has registered more than 150 cases so far and warned that strict action will continue against those who ignore the ban.

Farmers have been advised to adopt some other methods for managing crop residue, such as using machines, composting, or other eco-friendly practices.