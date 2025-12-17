MP Cabinet News: Madhya Pradesh Lays Out 2047 Vision Health, Economy And Infra In Focus |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday held a special session to commemorate 69 years since its inaugural sitting. Madhya Pradesh came into existence on November 1, 1956, and the first session of the Assembly was convened on December 17 the same year.

The day-long session focused on transforming Madhya Pradesh into a developed, self-reliant and prosperous state by 2047, in line with the national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav moved a resolution to make the state developed, self-reliant and prosperous, which was unanimously adopted.

Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar allotted seven hours for the debate, during which the government highlighted its achievements across sectors, while the Congress launched a sharp attack on the ruling dispensation over poor law and order and rising crime in the state.

'Madhya Pradesh To Match USA, Japan In Doctor-Patient Ratio, Says Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla

The health sector in Madhya Pradesh is improving steadily, and in coming years, ratio of doctors to patients will match that of USA and Japan, said Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla in the Assembly on Wednesday.

A special assembly session on ‘Developed Madhya Pradesh Vision - 2047’ was called, during which members from both ruling and opposition sides highlighted government achievements as well as shortcomings.

Shukla said, “In 2022, there were only 50 doctors per one lakh population in state. By 2029, we target 110 per lakh and by 2047, 250 doctors per lakh.” He said that by 2029, 50 new medical colleges are planned, and by 2047, the number will reach 100.

Women under attack

Congress MLA BalaBachchancriticised the government for poor law and order and rising crimes against women.

He said, “In the state, discussions on women’s security exist, but crime against women is 79 per lakh, above the national average of 66.4. The government has failed to provide a secure atmosphere.”

He said that Madhya Pradesh has become a hotspot for missing women and girls. “From January 2024 to June 2025, 21,175 women and 1,954 girls went missing. In the past 4–5 years, 6,053 children are missing.”

Bachchan also highlighted pending rape cases in High Courts: “Total 5,876 cases are pending till June 2026—3,575 in Jabalpur, 1,486 in Indore, and 776 in Gwalior.”

He criticised halt in appointments of Baiga, Bharia, and Saharia candidates to SAF since 2017, urging the government to restart them.On cyber frauds, he said, “In 2024, over 68,000 cases were reported, and till June 2025, more than 34,000. Citizens lost Rs 1,000 crore, and the government failed to recover it.”

No vision for 2047

MLA Lakhan Ghanghoria slammed ministers for focusing only on past achievements. He said there is no clear future vision in their statements.

He urged the government to restart ‘Chungi’ system to make civic bodies self-reliant, noting that compensation alone cannot sustain municipal work. He also criticised sanitation outsourcing: “For one ward, 40 workers are needed, but contractors appoint only 15 and retain rest of the funds with government officials’ help.