 MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Launches Mega Cleanliness Campaign
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Launches Mega Cleanliness Campaign

MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Launches Mega Cleanliness Campaign

The roads were thoroughly cleaned and temporary encroachments along the roadside were removed, widening the road and facilitating traffic. During the campaign, special attention was paid to the crossings near the hospitals, where 40 shopkeepers were challaned and fined. These shopkeepers were found littering the road, encroaching, not keeping dustbins, and using banned polythene.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 12:06 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Launches Mega Cleanliness Campaign |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur Municipal Corporation (JMC) has launched a mega cleanliness campaign on six kilometres main road from Tripuri Chowk to Tilwara Ghat. The ghats on banks of the Narmada River got a new look. Municipal Commissioner Ramprakash Ahirwar said extensive campaigns for cleanliness along with large scale infrastructure and development works across the city is being carried out.

Ahirwar said a massive cleanliness campaign was successfully organised under Division No. 1, which has given a new, clean look to the approximately 6 kilometre main road from Tripuri Chowk to Tilwara Ghat and Tilwara Ghat and the road has become shiny.

Read Also
Indore News: IIT-Indore Malwa Chemical Conclave 2025 Ignites Collaborative Action For ‘Viksit...
article-image

The roads were thoroughly cleaned and temporary encroachments along the roadside were removed, widening the road and facilitating traffic. During the campaign, special attention was paid to the crossings near the hospitals, where 40 shopkeepers were challaned and fined. These shopkeepers were found littering the road, encroaching, not keeping dustbins, and using banned polythene.

The corporation wants its employees to ensure cleanliness habit by doing daily fieldwork, collection and disposal of waste through proper management and prompt grievance redressal.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Records Significant Improvement In Winter Air Quality As BMC Credits Strict Pollution Control Measures And Enforcement Drives
Mumbai Records Significant Improvement In Winter Air Quality As BMC Credits Strict Pollution Control Measures And Enforcement Drives
'Jai Mata Di': Lionel Messi Chants Divine Slogan During Maha Aarti At Vantara Temple With Anant Ambani | VIDEO
'Jai Mata Di': Lionel Messi Chants Divine Slogan During Maha Aarti At Vantara Temple With Anant Ambani | VIDEO
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: NMMC Polls On January 15; 9.48 Lakh Voters To Decide Fate Of 111 Corporators
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: NMMC Polls On January 15; 9.48 Lakh Voters To Decide Fate Of 111 Corporators
Bandra Civic Activists To Release Citizen Manifesto Urging Political Parties To Prioritise Clean Air, Climate And Environment In BMC Polls
Bandra Civic Activists To Release Citizen Manifesto Urging Political Parties To Prioritise Clean Air, Climate And Environment In BMC Polls

The health staff should work positively to make the city number one in cleanliness, go to the field daily with a diary and make note of the points that need to be done in the field as per the standards of cleanliness and make people aware of them daily. Those who show negligence in cleanliness work will be punished.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Income Tax Department Conducts Major Raids At Various Places In Jabalpur

MP News: Income Tax Department Conducts Major Raids At Various Places In Jabalpur

MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Launches Overnight Encroachment Removal Drive

MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Launches Overnight Encroachment Removal Drive

MP News: Gwalior Municipal Corporation Approves Key Urban Development Measures; ₹19.70 Crore...

MP News: Gwalior Municipal Corporation Approves Key Urban Development Measures; ₹19.70 Crore...

Bhopal News: Differently Abled Passengers Review City Metro’s Accessibility

Bhopal News: Differently Abled Passengers Review City Metro’s Accessibility

MP Cabinet News: '₹2.50 Trillion Economy Target For Madhya Pradesh By 2047,' Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP Cabinet News: '₹2.50 Trillion Economy Target For Madhya Pradesh By 2047,' Says CM Mohan Yadav