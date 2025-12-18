MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Launches Mega Cleanliness Campaign |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur Municipal Corporation (JMC) has launched a mega cleanliness campaign on six kilometres main road from Tripuri Chowk to Tilwara Ghat. The ghats on banks of the Narmada River got a new look. Municipal Commissioner Ramprakash Ahirwar said extensive campaigns for cleanliness along with large scale infrastructure and development works across the city is being carried out.

Ahirwar said a massive cleanliness campaign was successfully organised under Division No. 1, which has given a new, clean look to the approximately 6 kilometre main road from Tripuri Chowk to Tilwara Ghat and Tilwara Ghat and the road has become shiny.

The roads were thoroughly cleaned and temporary encroachments along the roadside were removed, widening the road and facilitating traffic. During the campaign, special attention was paid to the crossings near the hospitals, where 40 shopkeepers were challaned and fined. These shopkeepers were found littering the road, encroaching, not keeping dustbins, and using banned polythene.

The corporation wants its employees to ensure cleanliness habit by doing daily fieldwork, collection and disposal of waste through proper management and prompt grievance redressal.

The health staff should work positively to make the city number one in cleanliness, go to the field daily with a diary and make note of the points that need to be done in the field as per the standards of cleanliness and make people aware of them daily. Those who show negligence in cleanliness work will be punished.