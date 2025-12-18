 MP News: Income Tax Department Conducts Major Raids At Various Places In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Income Tax Department Conducts Major Raids At Various Places In Jabalpur

MP News: Income Tax Department Conducts Major Raids At Various Places In Jabalpur

In Jabalpur's Civil Lines area, income tax officials raided the houses of mining businessmen Rajiv Chadha and Nitin Sharma. When the team arrived at the businessman's house, a poster of the 'Swachhta Jagrukta Abhiyan 2025' displayed on his car initially confused the watchman, who thought the municipal corporation team had come for a survey before realizing it was an income tax raid.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 12:05 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Income Tax Department Conducts Major Raids At Various Places In Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Income Tax Department (I-T) conducted major raids in Jabalpur, Katni and Satna on Wednesday in cases of disproportionate assets and tax evasion. Teams from Indore and Bhopal simultaneously searched the premises of mining businessmen and political figures across the three cities.

In Jabalpur's Civil Lines area, income tax officials raided the houses of mining businessmen Rajiv Chadha and Nitin Sharma. When the team arrived at the businessman's house, a poster of the 'Swachhta Jagrukta Abhiyan 2025' displayed on his car initially confused the watchman, who thought the municipal corporation team had come for a survey before realizing it was an income tax raid.

Read Also
Indore News: Wandering Around Residential Areas, Leopard Safely Rescued From Sahara City
article-image

The team also raided Nitin Sharma's house at Russel Chowk, where several documents were found and are being examined. Sources suggest this investigation may reveal major tax evasion.

Simultaneously in Katni, raids were conducted at the residences of District Panchayat Vice-President and BJP leader Ashok Vishwakarma and his three brothers. The Income Tax team searched Vishwakarma's residence, his firm VMC Vishwakarma Mines and various locations related to bauxite mining operations. Vishwakarma and his brothers own a house in Jalpa ward, with mining operations in Tikariya and Sighanpuri villages.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Records Significant Improvement In Winter Air Quality As BMC Credits Strict Pollution Control Measures And Enforcement Drives
Mumbai Records Significant Improvement In Winter Air Quality As BMC Credits Strict Pollution Control Measures And Enforcement Drives
'Jai Mata Di': Lionel Messi Chants Divine Slogan During Maha Aarti At Vantara Temple With Anant Ambani | VIDEO
'Jai Mata Di': Lionel Messi Chants Divine Slogan During Maha Aarti At Vantara Temple With Anant Ambani | VIDEO
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: NMMC Polls On January 15; 9.48 Lakh Voters To Decide Fate Of 111 Corporators
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: NMMC Polls On January 15; 9.48 Lakh Voters To Decide Fate Of 111 Corporators
Bandra Civic Activists To Release Citizen Manifesto Urging Political Parties To Prioritise Clean Air, Climate And Environment In BMC Polls
Bandra Civic Activists To Release Citizen Manifesto Urging Political Parties To Prioritise Clean Air, Climate And Environment In BMC Polls

According to sources, the Income Tax Department received complaints against Rajiv Chadha and associates, prompting coordinated action across the three locations. Teams are currently examining documents at homes and offices related to disproportionate assets, tax evasion, and illegal transactions. The Income Tax Department has not issued any official statement regarding findings from the searches.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 90% Rooms In MPSTDC Hotels, Resorts Booked From Christmas To New Year

MP News: 90% Rooms In MPSTDC Hotels, Resorts Booked From Christmas To New Year

MP News: Case Of Fraud Linked To Online Gaming Addiction Surfaces In Jabalpur

MP News: Case Of Fraud Linked To Online Gaming Addiction Surfaces In Jabalpur

MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Launches Mega Cleanliness Campaign

MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Launches Mega Cleanliness Campaign

MP News: Income Tax Department Conducts Major Raids At Various Places In Jabalpur

MP News: Income Tax Department Conducts Major Raids At Various Places In Jabalpur

MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Launches Overnight Encroachment Removal Drive

MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Launches Overnight Encroachment Removal Drive