Bhopal News: No Parking Facilities At 8 Metro Stations |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight metro stations on the priority corridor currently do not have dedicated parking facilities thus the commuters will have to either use pick-and-drop services or find space along the roadside to park their vehicles.

Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, S Krishna Chaitanya, told Free Press that there is no parking facility at the eight stations at present; however, around half a dozen locations have been identified for developing parking lots.

Tenders will be invited to develop integrated parking facilities at the identified locations, said the MD, adding that it will be paid parking facilities.

Each parking lot is planned to accommodate 15 to 20 four-wheelers and around 50 to 75 two-wheelers. As of now, parking facilities are not required at all eight stations,” Chaitanya said.

An official said that public parking facilities are already available near some metro stations, including the MP Nagar Metro Station.

Underground stations to cost more

The construction cost of two underground metro stations coming up in the old city near Bhopal Railway Station and Nadra Bus Stand will be nearly double that of elevated metro stations. A Metro Corporation official said that in the future, the surface area of underground metro stations could be used for revenue generation by constructing shops. Vendor spaces may also be created within metro station premises to generate revenue.