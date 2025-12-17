 Bhopal News: No Parking Facilities At 8 Metro Stations
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: No Parking Facilities At 8 Metro Stations

Bhopal News: No Parking Facilities At 8 Metro Stations

Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, S. Krishna Chaitanya, told Free Press that there is no parking facility at the eight stations at present; however, around half a dozen locations have been identified for developing parking lots. Tenders will be invited to develop integrated parking facilities at the identified locations, said the MD

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 10:18 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: No Parking Facilities At 8 Metro Stations |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight metro stations on the priority corridor currently do not have dedicated parking facilities thus the commuters will have to either use pick-and-drop services or find space along the roadside to park their vehicles.

Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, S Krishna Chaitanya, told Free Press that there is no parking facility at the eight stations at present; however, around half a dozen locations have been identified for developing parking lots.

Read Also
Indore News: Illegal Fireworks Factory On Govt Land Raided In Hatod, 100 kg Gunpowder Seized, Owner...
article-image

Tenders will be invited to develop integrated parking facilities at the identified locations, said the MD, adding that it will be paid parking facilities.

Each parking lot is planned to accommodate 15 to 20 four-wheelers and around 50 to 75 two-wheelers. As of now, parking facilities are not required at all eight stations,” Chaitanya said.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Issue Notice To Contractor At New Bombay HC Site For Violating Air Pollution Control Norms
BMC Issue Notice To Contractor At New Bombay HC Site For Violating Air Pollution Control Norms
Oscars To Exit Broadcast Television As Academy Awards Move From ABC To YouTube Streaming From 2029
Oscars To Exit Broadcast Television As Academy Awards Move From ABC To YouTube Streaming From 2029
OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review: The Tablet That You've Been Waiting For
OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review: The Tablet That You've Been Waiting For
Bangladeshi National Held For Fraudulently Obtaining Indian Passport Using Forged Aadhaar And Voter ID In Mumbai
Bangladeshi National Held For Fraudulently Obtaining Indian Passport Using Forged Aadhaar And Voter ID In Mumbai

An official said that public parking facilities are already available near some metro stations, including the MP Nagar Metro Station.

Underground stations to cost more

The construction cost of two underground metro stations coming up in the old city near Bhopal Railway Station and Nadra Bus Stand will be nearly double that of elevated metro stations. A Metro Corporation official said that in the future, the surface area of underground metro stations could be used for revenue generation by constructing shops. Vendor spaces may also be created within metro station premises to generate revenue.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: No Parking Facilities At 8 Metro Stations

Bhopal News: No Parking Facilities At 8 Metro Stations

MP News: 90% Rooms In MPSTDC Hotels, Resorts Booked From Christmas To New Year

MP News: 90% Rooms In MPSTDC Hotels, Resorts Booked From Christmas To New Year

MP News: Case Of Fraud Linked To Online Gaming Addiction Surfaces In Jabalpur

MP News: Case Of Fraud Linked To Online Gaming Addiction Surfaces In Jabalpur

MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Launches Mega Cleanliness Campaign

MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Launches Mega Cleanliness Campaign

MP News: Income Tax Department Conducts Major Raids At Various Places In Jabalpur

MP News: Income Tax Department Conducts Major Raids At Various Places In Jabalpur