Indore News: Illegal Fireworks Factory On Govt Land Raided In Hatod, 100 kg Gunpowder Seized, Owner Arrested--VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the district administration conducted a raid on an illegal fireworks factory located on government land in Hatod Tehsil of Indore District on Wednesday.

During the raid, 100 kg of gunpowder, materials used for making gravel bombs, and two loading autos were seized from the site. The proprietor of the factory, Rahul Agrawal, has been arrested.

According to information, the action was taken under the instructions of Collector Shivam Verma. A team led by ADM Roshan Rai carried out the raid after receiving information about illegal manufacturing activities at the site.

The factory was operating without any license, producing fireworks and explosives illegally. Officials stated that such factories are extremely dangerous and pose a serious threat to public safety.

ADM Roshan Rai added that an investigation is underway to identify the individuals or groups to whom Rahul Agrawal was supplying the illegal fireworks and bombs.

Authorities are also inspecting the site to ensure that no more hazardous materials remain and to prevent similar activities in the future.

The raid highlights the district administration’s strict measures to curb illegal manufacturing of hazardous fireworks and ensure safety in the region.

Residents have been advised to report any suspicious activities related to explosives or fireworks to the authorities immediately.