 Indore News: Illegal Fireworks Factory On Govt Land Raided In Hatod, 100 kg Gunpowder Seized, Owner Arrested--VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Illegal Fireworks Factory On Govt Land Raided In Hatod, 100 kg Gunpowder Seized, Owner Arrested--VIDEO

Indore News: Illegal Fireworks Factory On Govt Land Raided In Hatod, 100 kg Gunpowder Seized, Owner Arrested--VIDEO

The district administration raided an illegal fireworks factory on government land in Hatod, Indore, seizing 100 kg of gunpowder, materials for gravel bombs, and two loading autos. The factory, run by Rahul Agrawal without a license, led to his arrest. ADM Roshan Rai confirmed an investigation is underway to trace the buyers of the illegal explosives.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 05:23 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the district administration conducted a raid on an illegal fireworks factory located on government land in Hatod Tehsil of Indore District on Wednesday.

During the raid, 100 kg of gunpowder, materials used for making gravel bombs, and two loading autos were seized from the site. The proprietor of the factory, Rahul Agrawal, has been arrested.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the action was taken under the instructions of Collector Shivam Verma. A team led by ADM Roshan Rai carried out the raid after receiving information about illegal manufacturing activities at the site.

FPJ Shorts
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Promo: Shilpa Raizada Returns As Surekha, Netizens React 'Finally Someone From Goenka Family Is Here'- VIDEO
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Promo: Shilpa Raizada Returns As Surekha, Netizens React 'Finally Someone From Goenka Family Is Here'- VIDEO
Mumbai Medical Milestone: Doctors Remove World’s Largest 550-Gram Prostate Using Robotic Surgery On 70-Year-Old Patient At Kokilaben Ambani Hospital
Mumbai Medical Milestone: Doctors Remove World’s Largest 550-Gram Prostate Using Robotic Surgery On 70-Year-Old Patient At Kokilaben Ambani Hospital
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Priyanka Chopra Reveals She First Met Nick Jonas On Twitter, Kapil Sharma Jokes 'Hum Pe Case Ho Gaye'—VIDEO
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Priyanka Chopra Reveals She First Met Nick Jonas On Twitter, Kapil Sharma Jokes 'Hum Pe Case Ho Gaye'—VIDEO
VIDEO: Agra Women Storm Liquor Shop, Smash Bottles Over Alcohol Menace In Mahua Village
VIDEO: Agra Women Storm Liquor Shop, Smash Bottles Over Alcohol Menace In Mahua Village

The factory was operating without any license, producing fireworks and explosives illegally. Officials stated that such factories are extremely dangerous and pose a serious threat to public safety.

ADM Roshan Rai added that an investigation is underway to identify the individuals or groups to whom Rahul Agrawal was supplying the illegal fireworks and bombs.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Two Drug Trafficking Rackets Busted; Caught With Marijuana & Hashish Worth Lakhs Of...
article-image

Authorities are also inspecting the site to ensure that no more hazardous materials remain and to prevent similar activities in the future.

The raid highlights the district administration’s strict measures to curb illegal manufacturing of hazardous fireworks and ensure safety in the region.

Residents have been advised to report any suspicious activities related to explosives or fireworks to the authorities immediately.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Ayodhya Power Experts Arrive To Guide Indore, Ujjain Officials On Electricity Management...

MP News: Ayodhya Power Experts Arrive To Guide Indore, Ujjain Officials On Electricity Management...

Indore News: Illegal Fireworks Factory On Govt Land Raided In Hatod, 100 kg Gunpowder Seized, Owner...

Indore News: Illegal Fireworks Factory On Govt Land Raided In Hatod, 100 kg Gunpowder Seized, Owner...

70 Years Of MP Assembly: CM Mohan Yadav, Governor Mangubhai Patel Inaugurate Special Exhibition...

70 Years Of MP Assembly: CM Mohan Yadav, Governor Mangubhai Patel Inaugurate Special Exhibition...

Indore News: Wandering Around Residential Areas, Leopard Safely Rescued From Sahara City

Indore News: Wandering Around Residential Areas, Leopard Safely Rescued From Sahara City

Indore News: IIT-Indore Malwa Chemical Conclave 2025 Ignites Collaborative Action For ‘Viksit...

Indore News: IIT-Indore Malwa Chemical Conclave 2025 Ignites Collaborative Action For ‘Viksit...