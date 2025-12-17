 Bhopal News: Two Drug Trafficking Rackets Busted; Caught With Marijuana & Hashish Worth Lakhs Of Rupees
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Two Drug Trafficking Rackets Busted; Caught With Marijuana & Hashish Worth Lakhs Of Rupees

Bhopal News: Two Drug Trafficking Rackets Busted; Caught With Marijuana & Hashish Worth Lakhs Of Rupees

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 09:33 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Two Drug Trafficking Rackets Busted | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch busted two drug trafficking rackets in separate raids on Tuesday and arrested two traffickers with OG marijuana and hashish (charas) worth several lakh. Three days ago, the crime branch arrested the father of the man held with OG marijuana. The father-son duo was involved in drug trafficking for a long time.

Additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chauhan said, acting on a tip-off, police arrested Subhash Parmar (21) with 10.28 grams of high quality OG marijuana worth Rs 2.15 lakh in Katara Hills area. His father, Parwat Singh, a resident of Misrod area, was arrested three days ago. It has come to fore during questioning that the father-son duo was involved in drug trafficking.

